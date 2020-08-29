Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre Presents LONG AGO AND ONLY ONCE

The piece was originally created to be performed live, but has now been reimagined as an intimate dance film.

TMBT will present its first full-length digital production, a world premiere by artist and creator Ana Maria Lucaciu. "Long Ago and Only Once", originally created to be performed live, has now been reimagined as an intimate dance film.

The work plays with the idea of waiting for something to be completed, whether it's a movement, a joke, a sentence, a fact, a personal story. There is inherent conflict for an audience when the punch line is being suspended. When, if and how it gets delivered is the groundwork of the entire work.

This Digital Dance video is available to watch as many times as you like between 10/23/2020 - 11/21/2020

Learn more at https://www.terminus-serenbe.com/digital-dance-long-ago-and-only-once.

