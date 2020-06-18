TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND Announces All-American 2020-21 Season
In light of these extraordinary times, TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND has decided to present an exceptional All American season, supporting the artists working in America.
The TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND Full Series includes seven outstanding dance companies from across the United States.
Check out the lineup below!
MOMIX
October 16 - 17, 2020
Winspear Opera House
ALONZO KING / LINES BALLET
November 6 - 7, 2020
Winspear Opera House
PARSONS DANCE
Friday, November 20, 2020
Winspear Opera House
BALLET HISPANICO
Friday, January 15, 2021
Winspear Opera House
DOUG VARONE AND DANCERS
Friday, February 12, 2021
Winspear Opera House
A.I.M BY KYLE ABRAHAM
March 26 - 27, 2021
Moody Performance Hall
ASPEN/SANTA FE BALLET
April 2 - 3, 2021
Moody Performance Hall
COMMAND PERFORMANCE
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Winspear Opera House