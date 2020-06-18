TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND Announces All-American 2020-21 Season

In light of these extraordinary times, TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND has decided to present an exceptional All American season, supporting the artists working in America.

The TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND Full Series includes seven outstanding dance companies from across the United States.

Check out the lineup below!

MOMIX

October 16 - 17, 2020

Winspear Opera House

ALONZO KING / LINES BALLET

November 6 - 7, 2020

Winspear Opera House

PARSONS DANCE

Friday, November 20, 2020

Winspear Opera House

BALLET HISPANICO

Friday, January 15, 2021

Winspear Opera House

DOUG VARONE AND DANCERS

Friday, February 12, 2021

Winspear Opera House

A.I.M BY KYLE ABRAHAM

March 26 - 27, 2021

Moody Performance Hall

ASPEN/SANTA FE BALLET

April 2 - 3, 2021

Moody Performance Hall

COMMAND PERFORMANCE

Saturday, June 12, 2021

Winspear Opera House

