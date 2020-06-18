TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND Announces All-American 2020-21 Season

Article Pixel Jun. 18, 2020  
TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND Announces All-American 2020-21 Season

In light of these extraordinary times, TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND has decided to present an exceptional All American season, supporting the artists working in America.

The TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND Full Series includes seven outstanding dance companies from across the United States.

Check out the lineup below!

MOMIX

October 16 - 17, 2020
Winspear Opera House

ALONZO KING / LINES BALLET

November 6 - 7, 2020
Winspear Opera House

PARSONS DANCE

Friday, November 20, 2020
Winspear Opera House

BALLET HISPANICO

Friday, January 15, 2021
Winspear Opera House

DOUG VARONE AND DANCERS

Friday, February 12, 2021
Winspear Opera House

A.I.M BY KYLE ABRAHAM

March 26 - 27, 2021
Moody Performance Hall

ASPEN/SANTA FE BALLET

April 2 - 3, 2021
Moody Performance Hall

COMMAND PERFORMANCE

Saturday, June 12, 2021
Winspear Opera House


Related Articles View More Dance Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • 10 Reasons to Book Your Ticket to the Virtual International Thespian Festival
  • Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Announces Yeokyung Kim as New Section Violinist
  • Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 5
  • Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky