Wanna be a Rockette? More than 1,100 dancers from 43 states and 20 countries signed up for that chance earlier today at Radio City Music Hall. This year's auditions arrive on the heels of the Rockettes milestone 100th anniversary last year.

Dancers attending the audition are considered for both a spot on the Rockettes line in the 2026 Christmas Spectacular, and for an invitation to participate in the company’s no-fee dancer development programming this summer – which serves as the Rockettes main talent pipeline, and the only official way to train in the Rockettes Precision Dance Technique.

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America and celebrated their centennial in 2025. They are world-renowned for their unity, athleticism, and iconic Rockettes Precision Dance Technique combining elements of ballet, jazz, and tap, as well as modern and contemporary dance. In addition to the Christmas Spectacular, the Rockettes perform annually in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting, and have appeared as part of some of the biggest events in entertainment, including the Tony Awards, the MTV VMAs, the NYC Pride Parade, and “Saturday Night Live.”

Photo Credit: MSG Entertainment

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Related Stories 1 Photos: 1000+ Dancers Audition to Join the Radio City Rockettes

Wanna be a Rockette? More than 1,100 dancers from 43 states and 20 countries signed up for that chance at Radio City Music Hall. This year's auditions arrive on the heels of the Rockettes milestone 100th anniversary last year.