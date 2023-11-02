THE BROOKLYN NUTCRACKER to be Presented at the Kings Theatre in December

Brooklyn Ballet, a unique and interdisciplinary dance company that confronts convention and defies expectation, presents two performances of The Brooklyn Nutcracker at the majestic Kings Theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Saturday, December 16, 2023. With its fusion of ballet, hip-hop, and a rich tapestry of global dance genres, The Brooklyn Nutcracker stands as New York's only culturally inclusive interpretation of this beloved holiday tradition.

With a strong commitment to honor and authentically portray Brooklyn's vibrant and multi-cultural history, the production's creator and Brooklyn Ballet's artistic director Lynn Parkerson infuses the production with the story's beloved characters reimagined for the 21st century. From a mysterious pop and locking Herr Drosselmeyer and a daring hip hop battle scene, to a bohemian Mother Ginger, audiences are taken on a journey from Victorian Flatbush to modern day, with detours through notable Brooklyn landmarks, including the Brooklyn Botanical Garden and a visit to the Flatbush Avenue subway platform. For the Nutcracker traditionalist, an olden-day holiday party sets the opening scene, while the majestic flurry of the Snow Scene, Waltz of the Flowers, and Grande Pas pays homage to the original vision of Petipa's and Ivanov, brilliantly interpreted by Parkerson and her collaborators.

New to this year's production, Parkerson invites live musicians to provide a backdrop of traditional instruments to each divertissement, including beatboxer Baba Israel, violinist Zafir Tawil, accordionist Mikhail Smirnoff, and Yimin Miao on the dizi, a Chinese bamboo flute. Act 1 brings a larger-than-life Rat King to life by Krump King Brian Hallowdreamz Henry, while guest artists Ingrid Silva from Dance Theatre of Harlem and her partner, Dylan Santos return as the Sugar Plum and Cavalier after appearing in Brooklyn Ballet's 2015 inaugural production. Artists from Ukrainian Dancers USA perform a traditional Ukrainian Hopak and Aliesha Bryan, the first-place winner of Flamenco Certamen 2016, reprises her role in Spanish Hot Chocolate. The Eva Dance Studio performs a culturally specific representation of the often-controversial Chinese Tea, and authentic Middle Eastern belly dancer Sira Melikian dances the sultry Arabian Coffee. The production also welcomes back Michael “Big Mike” Fields as Herr Drosselmeyer and Native American Hoop Dancer ShanDien LaRance, who spent nearly a decade under the big top of Cirque du Soleil's TOTEM. ShanDien joins the cast following the untimely death of her brother, Nakotah LaRance, who originated a unique role in the production since its inception, fusing together hip hop and hoop dance in his signature style.

“We are thrilled to bring The Brooklyn Nutcracker back to The Kings Theatre, and to once again share this culturally immersive production with the vibrant Flatbush community,” explains Parkerson. “This year's performance embodies our commitment to celebrating diversity and inclusivity through dance, and it serves as a testament to the rich cultures that define Brooklyn. We believe that art has the power to unite and uplift, and we are honored to offer a production that reflects the unique spirit and heritage of this remarkable neighborhood. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable evening of dance that bridges cultures, inspires hearts, and fosters a sense of belonging within our community.”

The Brooklyn Nutcracker distinguishes itself by embracing cutting-edge collaborations with technology-based artists and designers, delivering a multi-sensory experience like no other. From groundbreaking light and motion-responsive costumes that transcend multiple scenes to a digital set created by the visionary artist Avram Finkelstein, transporting the storyline from historical old Dutch Brooklyn to the iconic Flatbush Avenue, this production captures the essence of today's tech-driven and innovative audience while satisfying their yearning for tradition and human connection.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

The Brooklyn Nutcracker takes place on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

There will be a community performance held for public schools and senior centers on Friday, December 15 at 11:30 a.m.

TICKETS and VENUE INFORMATION

Prices start at $30 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2274261®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklynballet.org%2Fperformances%2Fbrooklyn-nutcracker?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The Kings Theatre is located at 1027 Flatbush Avenue, between Tilden and Duryea in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn. The theater is accessible by Subway: Q to Beverley Road, or the 2, 5 and B to Church Avenue.

REPERTORY DETAILS

The Brooklyn Nutcracker

Concept/Choreography: Lynn Parkerson

Music: Pytor IIyich Tchaikovsky

Art Director/Set Design: Avram Finkelstein

Costume Design: Hilla Shapira, Rebeccah Pailes-Friedman, Leila Ligougne, Sylvia Nolan, YMX by

Yellow-man

Lighting Design: David Forni

Technologist: Nicholas Vermeer, NYC Resistor

Collaborating Choreographers: Thomas Baird, Aliesha Bryan, Elisabet Delgado, Michael Fields, Meira Goldberg, Claudia Jeschke, Nakotah and ShanDien LaRance, Eva Bing Lu, Sira Melikian, Sydnie Mosley

Length: 130 minutes

A re-imagined holiday classic, The Brooklyn Nutcracker fuses ballet, hip-hop and a rich tapestry of global dance genres to create a new family tradition for the modern era. Culturally immersive, The Brooklyn Nutcracker transforms familiar Nutcracker characters and scenes to represent the heart of Brooklyn's cultural mosaic. From a mysterious pop and locking Uncle Drosselmeyer and a daring hip hop battle scene, to a bohemian Mother Ginger, the characters embark on an enchanting journey from Victorian Flatbush to modern day - with exciting detours through notable Brooklyn landmarks, including a visit to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden and a Flatbush Avenue subway platform.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BALLET

Founded in 2002 by Artistic Director Lynn Parkerson, Brooklyn Ballet brings a contemporary vision to the treasured art form of ballet, with repertory and programs that revitalize and re-imagine the classical form. The first-of-its-kind in Brooklyn in more than 40 years, the organization is committed to artistic excellence, education, and community engagement. In 2009, Brooklyn Ballet opened the doors to its first permanent home at The Schermerhorn—built and managed by Breaking Ground and The Entertainment Community Fund. The ground level space provides Brooklyn Ballet with a storefront dance studio, access to a 99-seat black box theater, dressing rooms, and administrative space. As a community dance institution, Brooklyn Ballet School offers youth and adult ballet classes, allowing dancers to learn and develop their skills alongside professionals of all backgrounds. Brooklyn Ballet's Elevate in-school residencies offers children scholarships and opportunities to participate in the rigors of ballet training. Brooklyn Ballet can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @brooklynballet.

ABOUT THE KINGS THEATRE

The historic Kings Theatre reopened its doors in 2015 as Brooklyn's premiere performing arts venue. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, the City-owned Theatre is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The Kings Theatre was originally designed by Rapp & Rapp in 1929 and was one of the five Loew's ‘Wonder Theatres' built in New York and New Jersey during that period. Featuring high curved ceilings, ornate plaster walls, wood paneling, and a glazed terra-cotta ornamental façade, the classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. The redevelopment project both revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the Theatre into a state-of-the-art facility with over 3,000 seats—the largest of its kind in Brooklyn. The Theatre was selected as a recipient of the 2014 New York State Historic Preservation Award for excellence in preservation and revitalization and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. Kings Theatre is operated by The Ambassador Theatre Group. Follow @kingstheatrebklyn on Facebook / @kingsbklyn on Twitter & Instagram for announcements and updates!