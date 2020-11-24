THE 12TH ANNUAL DANCERS OVER 40 LEGACY AWARDS Announced December 14

Dancers Over 40 continues to bring together the artistic community with it's first virtual 12th Annual Legacy Awards Monday, December 14th, 8pm.

This year we are honoring DO40 members Dennis Birchall, Jeri Kansas and Francis J. Roach, dancers all, with careers that span Broadway, Radio City Music Hall and the legacy of jazz great Luigi.

This celebration will be hosted by theater and nightclub entrepreneur Richard Skipper, and will be streamed live and free, on DO40's Facebook page, and Richard Skipper's on Facebook and YouTube. There will be guest speakers, videos and surprise guests.

Each honoree holds a special place in the world of dance and have all contributed to promoting Dancers over 40 and the History, Legacy and Lives of our community. Dennis, Jeri and Francis' careers have spanned over 40 years in show business and they have worked with all the greats in the entertainment industry. They have always been there for DO40, contributing numerous times to our panels and performances over the years.

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers.

For more information, call the DO40 Hotline at 212-330-7016 or visit www.dancersover40.org.

