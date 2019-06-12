Switzerland Joins Contemporary Dance Festival

This virtuoso dance work, inaudible, won a Swiss Dance Award 2017 in the Current Works Competition. In his work, Swiss-Belgian choreographer Thomas Hauert touches the common ground between dance and music. Thomas Hauert takes the notion of 'interpretation' as a starting point for this group performance for six dancers (2016). The choreographer uses existing pieces of music that he closely relates to choreographic scores, structured improvisations linked to the music. Here, the dancers confront themselves with George Gershwin's Concerto in F and Ludus de Morte Regis by contemporary composer Mauro Lanza. Always looking for new approaches to dance, Hauert reverses the principle of 'mickeymousing' and lets the movements follow the music directly. The result is a condensed and detailed choreography, a fascinating series of movements that make tangible the musical experience.

ZOO/Thomas Hauert is a Brussels based contemporary dance company. In 1998, the Swiss dancer Thomas Hauert from the canton of Solothurn decided to form his own company and has since then created more than twenty pieces, e.g. Cows in Space, Verosimile, Modify, Walking Oscar, Accords, MONO, (sweet) (bitter), inaudible, which have toured all over the world. His last creation How to proceed celebrates the 20th anniversary of the company and was premiered last February in Th tre de Li ge. Outside the context of ZOO, he has created pieces for e.g. P.A.R.T.S., the Zurich Ballet, Toronto Dance Theatre, Candoco Dance Company and CCN Ballet de Lorraine. Thomas Hauert is the artistic director of the bachelor degree in contemporary dance at the school La Manufacture in Lausanne since 2014. Thomas Hauert is artiste en compagnonnage at Th tre de Li ge (2018-2022) and artist in residency at Th tre Les Tanneurs. (145 words)

Dancers: Fabian Barba, Thomas Hauert, Sarah Ludi, Albert Quesada, Gabriel Schenker, Mat Voorter

Technical Manager: Bert Van Dijck

Music: George Gerswhin Piano Concerto in F, Mauro Lanza Ludus de Morte Regis

Costumes: Chevalier-Masson

Light: Bert Van Dijck

Sound: Bart Celis

Musical collage: Thomas Hauert

Informatical musical collaboration: Ircam - Martin Antiphon

Production: ZOO/Thomas Hauert

www.zoo-thomashauert.be

Duration: 60'

Free Bus from Nicosia and Paphos to Limassol

Departure at 19:00, Bookings @ 99420642 (*16/6 No bus transportation)

From Nicosia: Cyprus Handicraft Centre (Athalassa Avenue)

From Paphos: Stelios Kyriakides Stadium (Former Pafiakos Stadium)

Organisation: Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Rialto Theatre. With the collaboration of Embassy of Switzerland in Cyprus.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You