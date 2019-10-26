Stage Russia Bringing Boris Eifman's Staging Of BROTHERS KARAMAZOV To The Big Screen

Stage Russia HD is bringing world renowned choreographer Boris Eifman's fierce and dynamic Brothers Karamazov to cinemas across North America next month.

The film, directed by Eifman himself, is, as he refers to it, "a screen ballet"

"A few years ago we embarked on a novel creative path; we decided to make films of our performnces that could be attributed to a special category where dance is expressed through the art of cinema. Using the latest technology," Eifman explains, "the creation of these screen ballets makes it possible for those who for are unable to view our performances in the theatre to get acquainted with our art. More importantly, by joining together cinema and dance, we discover a new form of expression, delving deeper into the philosophy and emotions of our productions."

The Brothers Karamazov is, to many, the epitome of Fyodor Dostoevsky's creative work, the acme of the philosophic investigation carried out by this colossal and restless mind throughout his life.

Eifman offers a remarkable vision of the core ideas within the novel, expanding upon them though body language as a way of exploring the origins of the moral devastation of the Karamazovs; creating through choreographic art an equivalent of what Dostoyevsky investigated so masterfully in his book, the excruciating burden of destructive passions and evil heredity.

Stage Russia is bookending the breathtaking Karamazov ballet with the feature length documentary Force of Nature, Natalia, a portrait of dance superstar Natalia Osipova, which combines unique access to the rehearsal rooms of the Royal Ballet with Natalia's contemporary dance projects, providing an unparalleled glimpse into the working life of a great dance artist. Brought to the screen by BAFTA winning director Gerry Fox, Force of Nature, Natalia will premiere in North American movie houses on December 5th.

Brothers Karamazov opens on November 3rd in Seattle with screenings later that week in San Francisco, Chicago, San Ramon, Larkspur, San Diego, St Paul and across the pond in London. It will continue its run in Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Orlando, Houston and dozens of other US cities throughout the month of November. For more information, including venues, cities, dates, showtimes and access to online ticketing visit https://www.stagerussia.com/the-brothers-karamazov.





