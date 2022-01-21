Speakers Announced For The Dance/NYC 2022 Symposium

Dance/NYC has announced confirmed speakers for the Dance/NYC 2022 Symposium, which will take place from Thursday, March 17 to Saturday, March 19, 2022 as a hybrid event including both online and in-person activities at Hunter College. As the only multi-day gathering of its kind for the dance community in the metropolitan New York City area, the Symposium is a meeting place for members of the dance field to exchange ideas, expand networks, sharpen organizational practices, and deepen the inquiry around New York City's legacy and trajectory of dance-making. For more information and to register, visit Dance.NYC/DanceSymp.

Dance/NYC's 2022 Symposium - entitled Life cycles. Livelihoods. Legacies. - will focus on uncovering the generational continuum of lives in dance. Sessions will explore career and life navigation, underscoring dance and artistic practice as core human needs while building understanding across generations of audiences and dance workers. This multi-day event invites participants to investigate topics of mentorship, advocacy, leadership, and equity, within an ethos of community care.

Confirmed Keynote Speakers:

• Corbett Joan OToole, Disabled Dance Advocate

• Sarah Wilbur, Assistant Professor/Director of Graduate Studies, Duke University Dance Program

Confirmed Speakers:

• Alexandra Beller, Artistic Director of Alexandra Beller/Dances

• Alice Sheppard, Kinetic Light

• Alison Kopit, Disability Dance Artistry Resident, Dance/NYC

• Andre Bouchard, Executive Creative Producer

• Beverly Lopez, Artistic Director, REDi Dance Company, Dancer, Choreographer, Teaching Artist

• Darian Marcel Parker, PhD, Guest Professor of West African Dance, The Juilliard School

• Judith McCarty, Artistic Director, Afro-Afriqué

• Kyle Dacuyan, Executive Director, The Poetry Project

• Maya Simone Z., Interdisciplinary Artist & Advocate, Dance/NYC Junior Committee

• nia love, Choreographer, Artist, Assistant Professor (adjunct) at Queens College

• Paula Sánchez-Kucukozer, Manager and Founding Member, Son Pecadores

• Sahasra Sambamoorthi, CEO, Navatman

• Sarah Chien, Independent Dance Artist

• Stacie Webster, Teacher & Choreographer, Broadway Dance Center

• Sydnie Liggett-Dennis, Executive Director, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

"It is an honor to work with Dance/NYC, which has been such a vital resource for my career as an artist in New York City." said Darian Marcel Parker, PhD, Guest Professor of West African Dance, The Juilliard School

"I am so thankful to be a part of a movement that is helping artists like myself and so many others gain knowledge in so many forms." said Judith McCarty, Choreographer, Artistic Director, Afro-Afriqué

The 2022 Symposium is a hybrid event, convening on a digital conference platform with select in-person offerings at Hunter College. The Symposium digital platform features video live-streaming, speaker and audience engagement, a community bulletin board, and sponsor opportunities. The three-day event includes an in-person opening night party, virtual panel discussions, interactive workshops, expert consultations, a virtual service fair, in-person keynote sessions, and dance breaks. All sessions will include open or closed captions and ASL interpretation. For more information about accessibility for virtual or in-person offerings at the upcoming Symposium, please contact sympcoordinator@dance.nyc.



Save the date:

Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 10:00AM - 9:30PM ET

Friday, March 18, 2022 | 9:45AM - 8:00PM ET

Saturday, March 19, 2022 | 9:45AM - 8:00PM ET



Curated by Candace Thompson-Zachery, Dance/NYC Senior Manager of Programming and Justice Initiatives with advising from the Symposium Programming Committee and guest curators George Emilio Sanchez and x, this year's theme is Life cycles. Livelihoods. Legacies. Thompson-Zachery shared, "The 2022 theme calls forth a world where dance workers experience strong reciprocal relationships across generations and are supported in navigating various life cycles and career challenges. Their livelihood, sustainability and rest are ensured and they are empowered and equipped to lead change within their communities with a renewed sense of the importance of their roles." Content tracks are offered in alignment with the theme and each content track will be accompanied by a workshop series.



Tickets are available for groups and individuals with individual prices ranging from $25 to $140, with nominal upgrades to attend in-person events. Ticket sales close March 5. Sponsorship, Ads, and Featured Attendee opportunities are also available to reach a targeted segment of the New York City dance field through February 14. For more information, visit Dance.NYC/DanceSymp.