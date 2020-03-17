Singapore Dance Theatre Cancels Shows In Response To COVID-19 Precautions

In view of the additional precautionary measures announced, Singapore Dance Theatre (SDT) has released the following announcements with immediate effect.

As we continue to closely monitor this situation, SDT has made the decision to cancel Ballet Illuminations. The performances originally scheduled for 24 - 26 April at The Kuala Lumpur Arts Centre (klpac) and 1 - 3 May at the Performing Arts Centre of Penang (penangpac), have been cancelled until further notice. The klpac and penangpac box offices will be contacting their respective patrons regarding ticket refunds.

Adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines dictated by the Ministry of Health, we regret to announce that SDT will no longer be performing at the Ballet West Choreographic Festival. The Festival will continue to be produced in May in Salt Lake City, Utah, SDT wishes Ballet West and all participating companies all the best.

Peter & Blue's Birthday Party will proceed as scheduled, from 11 to 14 June 2020 at SOTA Studio Theatre, with the following precautionary measures. SDT staffs will be conducting thermal scanning, and patrons are advised to arrive early to ensure sufficient time to clear the queue at the entrance. There will be no intermission for this performance. There will be a limit audience entry of 250 persons, Temperature Screening and Health Declaration Form will be administered at the point of entry. We would like to request that visitors who are unwell or have recent travel history to affected countries (China, Iran, Italy, the Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany) to refrain from attending the performances.

For upcoming performances, we will proactively contact affected patrons and provide further updates on our website and social media. We greatly appreciate your patience as we implement the new measures and adapt in this challenging time.





