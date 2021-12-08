Shumka to Present Silver Swans & Seniors Can Shumka Dance Classes

Shumka will once again offer their popular classes for adults, Shumka's Silver Swans and Seniors Can Shumka. Registration is now open.

Shumka's Silver Swans is an opportunity for adults of all ages to enjoy safe and inclusive ballet and movement classes, and to experience firsthand the benefits of dance in improving health and well being.

Seniors Can Shumka has been a success since it began in 2016, offering seniors an opportunity to enjoy Ukrainian music and movement in a weekly program of fun and fitness, and the seniors finish the program by learning and performing their own dance. All levels of mobility are accepted and accommodated.

Quotes from our current and past participants:



Thank you so much for making me feel so welcome. I was really reluctant to come at first. Now I can't wait for class.



This has been unbelievably joyful!!! It is my happy place.



The spirit of Shumka dances from the heart... and leads by example. What a gift to enjoy this opportunity to dance. Watch a Sample Class. Classes are taught by Shumka's Creative Director and RAD Silver Swans Licensed Instructor, Tasha Orysiuk.

Shumka's Silver Swans

Mondays

January 10 to March 7, 2022

9:00 am - 10:15 am

$110

.

Seniors Can Shumka!

Mondays

January 10 to March 7, 2022

10:30 am - 12 pm

$135

To register, visit Shumka.com or call 780.455.9559.

Shumka means "whirlwind," a powerful display of artistry, energy and emotion through dance. Through their 60-year history, and after decades of performances near and far, the whirlwind has truly brought Ukrainian-Canadian heritage to the world and community together.