Shumka Announces Performances in Four Cities

After decades of performances near and far, the whirlwind returns with its tenth Canadian tour. Shumka has announced performances in four cities this spring, Edmonton (April 7 & 8), Winnipeg (May 5), Saskatoon (May 13) and Regina (May 22). Additional tour dates for Fall of 2022 will be announced.

Edmonton performances are at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at shumka.com

Shumka means "whirlwind," a powerful display of artistry, energy and emotion through dance. Over 60 years of performance history has shaped the Ukrainian Shumka Dancers' signature dance style. With true respect for their heritage, Shumka continually challenges conventional boundaries to define the art form of Ukrainian Canadian dance today.

Celebrating Shumka's legacy as one of the most exciting dance companies in Canada, Shumka on Tour will feature two new works including Shumka's whimsical Mosquito's Wedding, a true feast for the eyes and a love story with a message that all we need is love; and a salute to the past through an adaptation of Shumka's celebrated signature work in Echoes of Hopak. In addition, the Tour production will include Shumka's most recent film project - Promised Land - a tribute to the 130th Anniversary of Ukrainian immigration to Canada.