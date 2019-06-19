Savion Glover Presents The World Premiere Of His New Work 'Lady 5 @ Savion Glover's BaRoQUe'BLaK TaP Cafe'

With this year marking a milestone 35 years in show business, legendary tap virtuoso, choreographer, director and actor Savion Glover brings his extraordinary musicality and footwork to The Joyce Theater with the world premiere of his innovative new work Lady5 @ Savion Glover's BaRoQUe'BLaK TaP Café for a limited run from Tuesday July 2nd through Saturday, July 6th.

Inspired by an imaginary conversation between Savion Glover and the late tap dancer and choreographer, Gregg Burge, Lady5 @ Savion Glover's BaRoQUe'BLaK TaP Café takes audiences inside of Glover's visionary mind as he transforms the Joyce into a café using dance as a means to illustrate the evolution of thought and self- identity. Integrating elements of theater, Lady 5 is divided into two parts with the first half of the show, entitled The BaRoQUE'Blak Sound, embodying Baroque themes complete with elaborate and ornate-styled costumes set to a soundtrack of traditional and classical music. In the second half, entitled The TaP Café Sound, the theme of the show shifts significantly as the costumes are shed and the music changes to more contemporary selections, reflecting, as Glover puts it, "the transition to becoming more ourselves and really getting into the tap." Ultimately, Lady5 @ Savion Glover's BaRoQUE'BLaK TaP Café explores the concept of what happens when we don our social masks and costumes and that journey toward putting those things aside, allowing us to evolve into our most authentic selves.

Lady 5 is an ensemble consisting of some of the dance world's most formidable and dynamic talents including: Samantha Berger, Monique Smith, Natrea Blake, Marshall Davis Jr., Jeffrey Foote, Megan Gessner, and Darrell Grand Moultrie.

Hailed by The New York Times as "the greatest tap dancer who has ever lived," Savion Glover has dazzled audiences throughout his much-storied career with his astounding technique, fancy footwork and blinding speed, all of which make him one of the most virtuosic choreographers and performers working today. Now in his 35th year of show business, Glover's Broadway and film credits include: The Tap Dance Kid, Black & Blue, Jelly's Last Jam, Bring in 'da Noise Bring in 'da Funk, the film Tap with Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis, Jr., Spike Lee's Bamboozled, and the acclaimed Academy Award winning 2006 Warner Brothers release of Happy Feet and Happy Feet 2, both choreographed by the famed hoofer.

Most recently recognized for his award-winning choreography in the acclaimed Broadway musical, Shuffle Along, Glover continues to focus on bringing attention to the art form of Tap as an instrumental component while maintaining a highly entertaining visual. He has enjoyed dancing on concert stages throughout the world with legendary jazz musicians such as Jack DeJohnette, Roy Haynes, and McCoy Tyner.

In his hometown of Newark New Jersey, Savion Glover established The HooFeRzCLuB School For Tap as well as Savion Glover Productions- a production entity highlighting the tradition of tap dancing and sound. The company also serves as a team-based organization that seeks to provide quality production and project management services for tap dancers. Production credits for Savion Glover Productions include Classical Savion, Savion Glover's Bare Soundz, Visions of a Bible, Savion Glover's SOLO IN TiME, Savion Glover's SoLE Sanctuary, Invitations to a Dancer, Savion Glover's STePz, Savion Glover and The Otherz, and assistant segment producer of Savion Glover's Bare Soundz appearance on Dancing With the Stars.

Tickets start at $10! Call Joyce Charge at 212-242-0800 for $10 tickets. All other tickets can be purchased online via https://www.joyce.org/performances/savion-glover





