SDCF Host Symposium 'Choreography In Collaboration' Featuring Kathleen Marshall, Spencer Liff, and More

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), will host a symposium entitled "Choreography in Collaboration" on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM at SDC, 321 West 44th Street, Suite 804.

This daylong event will focus on specific topics of interest that affect the creative and professional lives of directors and choreographers currently working on Broadway and in regional theatres across the country, offering practical knowledge, inspiration, and networking opportunities to attendees. The day will include:

11:30 AM - Panel Discussion: Joshua Bergasse, Kathleen Marshall, and Peter Pucci

So how does one create choreography? And what does collaboration look like?

1:30 PM - Afternoon Breakout Sessions:

Connor Gallagher and Nancy Renee Braun

The Choreography Team: Exploring the Relationship between Choreographer and Associate Choreographer

Spencer Liff and Alexandria Wailes

Choreographing For Hearing and Deaf Communities: A Collaboration on SPRING AWAKENING

3:15pm - Closing Event: A Conversation with Christopher Gattelli

Please note that there is a $5 fee to apply to attend the symposium, and all applications are due by May 15. If selected, applicants will receive an invitation to attend, and there is a $25 fee for invited attendees. Click here to apply to attend the symposium: https://sdcfoundation.slideroom.com.

If you have any questions, please send an e-mail to programdirector@sdcfoundation.org.

Founded in 1965, SDCF exists to foster, promote, and develop the craft and creativity of stage directors and choreographers. SDCF's goals are to provide opportunities to practice the crafts of directing and choreography, to gather and disseminate career information, to promote the profession to emerging talent, to provide opportunities for exchange of knowledge among directors and choreographers, to increase the awareness of the value of directors' and choreographers' work, and to convene around issues affecting theatre artists.

SDCF is committed to fostering an environment that is inclusive and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, disability, age, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression in its programs or activities. www.sdcfoundation.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You