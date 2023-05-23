Royal Academy Of Dance Launches Céline Gittens' Introduction To Dance Scholarship 2023

Access to the online masterclasses and the donation fund ends on 30 June 2023.

Leading dance education and training organisation the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) is delighted to announce the launch of Céline Gittens' Introduction to Dance Scholarship 2023 sponsored by Gallagher.

The scholarship has been designed specifically for RAD Registered Teachers to introduce and engage students in their community to the world of dance, opening up tuition to those who would otherwise not have the means to enrol in classes and find their passion for dance.

Alongside the scholarship, the RAD and Birmingham Royal Ballet principal and RAD ambassador Céline Gittens have created two online masterclasses for RAD dance teachers, to inspire young students with choreography inspired by professional ballet productions. The masterclasses explore the repertoire from Sir Peter Wright's Swan Lake Act 1 Prince Solo, and Act 2 Swans and are available to view online for free. Those who want to watch the masterclasses can make a donation, which will go directly towards the scholarship fund.

Tim Arthur Chief Executive of the Royal Academy of Dance says, "On behalf of the RAD, I am delighted to be offering this brilliant dance scholarship, which has been kindly sponsored by Gallagher. At the RAD we believe that everyone should have the chance to dance. This scholarship exemplifies our mission and belief, enabling a RAD Registered Teacher to give young students the opportunity to discover the wonders this art form brings."

Céline Gittens says, "As the Royal Academy of Dance's International Ambassador, I was keen to address the concern of access to dance, which was raised by many teachers. One year later, I am delighted to announce the launch of the Introduction to Dance Scholarship, which aims to assist Royal Academy of Dance teachers in introducing and supporting new dancers to this wonderful art form."

To view the masterclasses and to make a donation by 30 June, visit: https://justgiving.com/campaign/radcelinegittensscholarship



