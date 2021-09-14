Rovaco Dance Party 2021 X Brooklyn Arts Council Announces Joint Event

Rovaco Dance Company presents the third iteration of its annual community-building event, Rovaco Dance Party 2021, featuring live music and dance on Sunday, October 3rd at Triskelion Arts in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

This year's event begins with an informal social inspired by Indian hospitality culture. Audience members are tied an auspicious red thread called "Kalava" once they arrive, "Agarbattis" or Indian incense sticks season the air, and guests are served complimentary Indian snacks and drinks in the outdoor patios. We then transition indoors for live music and dance performances where masks are required as per venue guidelines.

The evening ends with a DJ dance party for all. Doors open at 5pm and performances begin at 6:30pm. Please note that all guests are required to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination to attend this event.

Dance Programming: Mixed Repertoire

Sex Robot (Excerpt from KAMA)

Choreography: Rohan Bhargava in collaboration with dancers

Dancers: Anna Pinault, Elise Pacicco, and Devika Chandnani

Music: Original composition by in-house composer Saúl Guanipa

Connections

Choreography: Rohan Bhargava in collaboration with Anna Pinault Dancer: Anna Pinault

Music: Original composition by Saúl Guanipa with live viola by Dudley Raine IV

Aaiye (Welcome)

Choreography: Rohan Bhargava in collaboration with dancers

Dancers: Siddharth Dutta and Devika Chandnani

Music: Sound design by Saúl Guanipa including "Montage" and "Charu's Theme" by Satyajit Ray, "Arrival in Benaras" by Vilayat Khan, and "DJ Waley Babu" by Badshah

Live Music Programming

Beat-Boxing: Arabelle Luke

Tabla & Violin: Parth Chopra & Zara Ahmed

Guitar & Voice: Carolina Mama

DJ: Cameron McKinney/DJ Tokyo Drifter

Indian Snack & Drink Station

Hosted and Designed by Ashmita Biswas

Rohan Bhargava, Founder & Artistic Director of Rovaco Dance Company, was born in New Delhi, India and relocated to New York in 2012 to receive a BFA in Dance from NYU. Featured in Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch 2021," Rohan has showcased work in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Minnesota. Rovaco has been commissioned by Mare Nostrum Elements, Dance Gallery Festival, Rhythmically Speaking, Making Moves Dance Festival, and Mannes School of Music. Additionally, Rohan has been a resident artist for Dancewave, Sam Houston State University, James Jay Dudley Luce Foundation, Periapsis Music and Dance, and CUNY Dance Initiative at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center.

Operating since 2015, Rovaco Dance Company is dedicated to creating immersive productions of contemporary dance, music, and theater with the goal of sparking social, cultural, and interpersonal conversations. Transforming quotidian gestures and motions into fully embodied phrases, our movement aesthetic aims to unearth the cathartic in the everyday.

In the past, our work has found thematic context in the power dynamics of relationships, addiction under capitalism, sex, and the queer experiences of each. More recently, the company has delved into issues of cultural representation and understanding with a focus on the Indian sub-continent. Our dissecting and celebrating of Indian culture intends to create a safe space for contemporary Indian artists to explore their identities and artistic voices. Simultaneously, it is our duty to provide authentic cultural experiences to audiences, allowing them to examine their own embodiments of culture, and how they interact with those of others.

In cultivating this relationship with audiences, Rovaco seeks most broadly to increase viewership and appreciation for contemporary performing arts. By striking a balance of rigor and accessibility, we hope to bring disparate communities together to ignite conversations that might not otherwise take place.

Learn more at www.rovacodance.com.