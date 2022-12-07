Richard Chappell Dance Announces New Creation Hot House Premiering In Spring 2023

Richard Chappell Dance has announced the premiere of its new creation Hot House which tours this spring to Dance City, Newcastle (Friday 24 March 2023) and Exeter Northcott (Monday 15 May 2023) as the internationally renowned Company celebrates its 10th anniversary.

A passionate response to the political climate, Hot House shares the frustration currently felt by many, turning that intense energy into a powerful celebration of collective generosity. Providing a space for people to come together and be uplifted by the Company's extraordinary ensemble of performers, this new show features a soundscape influenced by Chinese, Indian and European classical music, rearranged and performed by violinist Enyuan Khong and electronic music duo Larch.

Following the success of Richard Chappell Dance's recent production, Infinite Ways Home, which toured to audiences across the country over the last 18 months, Hot House promises to be a bold, transformational evening that celebrates the joy of movement and music in a setting where concert meets bonfire.

Artistic Director and choreographer Richard Chappell said: "With so many people across the country feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis I wanted to create a work that while acknowledging the difficulties faced by people also celebrates how our joint community can generate a powerful and lasting energy. Inspired by music, fashion and protest, Hot House will see our dancers and musicians join forces to create a warmth that radiates beyond the stage and I am excited to share this electric and arresting work with audiences in Exeter and Newcastle this spring."

Alongside the performances in Newcastle and Exeter Richard Chappell Dance will work in the local community and students to deliver a range of workshops and experiences to help increase access to high quality dance regardless of background, location, or financial means.

For the last decade Richard Chappell Dance has created memorable and moving dance experiences for audiences across the UK and internationally with its work on stage and screen and through its wide-reaching community participatory programmes. Through its recent Supporting Acts programme the Company has helped to nurture and develop the talent of early year artists and provide support to the sector. Working at the forefront of interdisciplinary collaboration, Richard Chappell Dance has worked with leading organisations including the BBC, Royal Opera House, Studio Wayne McGregor, National Dance Company Wales, Rambert School, Dance East and the Belfast Ensemble.