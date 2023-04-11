Review: MOVEMENT AT THE STILL POINT: AN EVENING OF DANCE at The Joyce Theater

World-renowned photographer Mark Mann threw an incredible party Monday night. Held at the historic Joyce Theater, Movement at the Still Point: An Evening of Dance celebrated Mann's new dance photography book with a night of enchanting performances. Ranging in styles from ballet to modern to Broadway to vogueing, it was a night that won't soon be forgotten.

Skillfully curated by Loni Landon, the evening kicked off with a short video of the book's origins and the beautiful collaboration that transpired between Mark and the dancers. Then, it was time to sit back, relax, and bask in the performances!

What can only be described as a top-tier variety show, Landon designed a program with artistic complexity, exciting dynamics, and emotional highs and lows. Evan Ruggiero's tap piece, "Untitled" opened the program-It was an impressive solo of virtuosic agility and musicality. "Conversation of Lovers", performed by Lloyd Knight and Xin Ying, absolutely wowed the crowd. A timeless piece choreographed by Martha Graham, Knight and Ying breathed new life into the movement and made this 40-year-old dance new again.

Another crowd favorite was "Butch Queen Vogue Femme", choroegraphed and performed by Amadeo Mangano and Ousmane Omari Wiles. Though dancing separately, each performed to complement the other; the perfect intricate puzzle coming together to reveberate far beyond their indivual reach. Another performer with similar lasting power? Jie-Hung Connie Shiau in "Fitting Out", brilliantly choreographed by Rena Butler. Shiau is the definition of a visionary, moving through the space with articulate precison and speed.

The show ended on a high note with Skye Mattox channeling Ann Reinking in "There'll Be Some Changes Made". But the showstopper was the final piece, "Smash The Place", choreographed by Yahael "Jay-J" Torres. The young dancers gave it everthing they had, and moved with grit and tenacity far beyond their years.

Brava to Mark, Loni, and the entire company of dancers!

Photo Credit: Mark Mann