Review: HEXEN, AN ANCESTRAL WITCH PLAY at The El Portal Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HEXEN, An Ancestral Witch Play

Thru an intricately woven saga spanning many eras of time, the Star of HEXEN, An Ancestial Witch Play, Dreya Weber, an actress, singer, dancer, writer, lyricist, director and aerial artist, takes us on a magical, mystical series of events beginning many centuries ago with three of her ancestors she came to know as Hildegard (1580-1658), Hypatta (370-415 AD) and Cherry Rose Susanna (1889-1953). Her knowledge of these three was obtained through her mother’s research into their family’s matrilineal lineage.

As her strength, energy, skill, and lightness of being embody each character from her distant past, we come to know their ties to Dreya, through the many creative, explorative scenarios presented.

She interacts with audience members, pulling them into her story unfolding and adding just the right touch of whimsy and fun to counteract some of the more dramatic moments.

Her character work is full-flushed. Each character was played using much physicality, accents, disguises, and the gift of gab. This is one show you don’t want to miss any of the dialogue from these feisty fem-witches who will definitely let you know who they are and give you an earful, with pizzazz.

If you haven’t guessed already, the show is about witchery, witchcraft, and delves into events surrounding the Salem Witch Hunts, but it is a lot more than that… it stems from true and shocking treatment women have been subject to all through the ages, and how these three witch archetypes dealt with being demonized, ridiculed, mocked, beaten… many were burned on a stake just for being female. And through the narratives that unfold, we learn how they each conquered their fears of being shunned, ignored, and mistreated and came into their own power as women.

What her journey shows us is that if you are curious enough to delve into your past and ancestrial ties, you might just find treasures you could not have imagined after the deeply personal discovery of your ancestors symbolizing and forming why you are you.

The way she chose to map out this presentation is pretty unique. The show actually starts before you realize it’s already started. It kind of sneaks up on you. I’ll say no more. That’s what I mean by saying she wove this enlightening, entertaining, engaging, dazzling, personally-close-to-her-heart, one-woman, 70-minute narrative into a tapestry displaying her own awakened legacy, her extraordinary talents, and beyond.

And when she speaks directly to audience members, breaking away from the tale she’s relating, and gets them involved in her story, it’s a whirlwind of info imparted, getting herself acquainted with them, and vice versa, comfortable in whatever persona she is portraying at the moment, mixed with improv, intent, and much lighthearted humor sprinkled in.

She has some unusual props she works with, many symbolically linked to deep emotions that surface. She does a lot; she is on stage throughout, almost constantly moving or dancing, sometimes while singing; with very nifty character transfers while never leaving the stage, using her broad physicality differently with each switch in persona.

Oh, and the twirling and hanging which quickly becomes a work of art en l’air; her amazing control, stamina, technique, sense of line and telling a story with aerial- dancing movements so fluidly and flexibly blended …. It was riveting.

She has researched, conceived, written, composed, co-directed, choreographed and STARS in this unique performance. The jaw-dropping part is when she is performing the sophisticated aerial work using just a long thick rope, hanging center stage.

Director Rose Bonomo worked closely with Dreya on every aspect of the production. They are long-time friends and seamlessly blended their ideas together, mutually respectful of each other, making this a valuable and winning collaboration. Kudos on crafting such an impassioned performance. Rose also directs and curates the Viva L’ Amour variety show in Portland, Oregon, is a company member of the Original Practice Shakespeare Festival and an ensemble member of Love, Shakespeare; and recently played Betty in the West Coast premiere of “California.“

Dreya Weber has an extensive list of credits. This season alone she played Puck in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” appeared in “Groucho: A Life in Revue” and s“Lady in the Dark.” She has also directed the stage and the film versions of “Frank Ferrante’s Groucho” for PBS; wrote and co-directed “Raven’s Touch,” produced and starred in “The Aerialist,” “A Marine Story,” and “The Gymnast,” winning several Best Actress awards, and she has choreographed aerials for over 20 pop tours, including Pink’s “Summer Carnival/Trustfall“ world tour, and her celebrated Grammy Award performance of “Glitter in the Air,“ I have seen her perform several times here in Los Angeles with the fabulous Luminario Ballet Company, as a guest artist.

Other notable credits are Soprano Jenny Trier singing on the Mahler and Dvorak recordings, the Original songs were written and performed by Dreya Weber, with additional arrangements and score done by Craig Richey.

This production was a limited engagement at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, California. This review was done from seeing the closing night performance, on November 22, 2024. *However, HEXEN will be returning to the El Portal for additional runs, in the very near future; and there are plans to bring this show to New York City in 2025!

Well done, and I urge you to take in this wonderful piece of theatre, as it is unique and captivating, entertaining; educational, and truly a showcase for exhibiting Dreya Weber’s formidable talents.

Hexen plays at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd in North Hollywood.

For tickets and information on future performances, call 818-508-4200 or go to www.elportaltheatre.com

Photos courtesy of DKC/O&M ~

Reader Reviews