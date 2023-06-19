Review: CHERYLYN LAVAGNINO DANCE EXPLORES THE FRAGILITY OF EXISTENCE IN NEW PROGRAM at The Jack Crystal Theater

A one-night exclusive!

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Theatre Life with Andrew Veyette Photo 1 Interview: Theatre Life with Andrew Veyette
Review: NEW YORK BALLET: VISIONARY VOICES at the Kennedy Center Photo 2 Review: NEW YORK BALLET: VISIONARY VOICES at the Kennedy Center
Review: NEW YORK CITY BALLET PROGRAM A at Kennedy Center Photo 3 Review: NEW YORK CITY BALLET PROGRAM A at Kennedy Center
Review: UNTITLED, 2023/CORYBANTIC GAMES/ANASTASIA ACT III, Royal Opera House Photo 4 Review: UNTITLED, 2023/CORYBANTIC GAMES/ANASTASIA ACT III, Royal Opera House

Review: CHERYLYN LAVAGNINO DANCE EXPLORES THE FRAGILITY OF EXISTENCE IN NEW PROGRAM at The Jack Crystal Theater

On June 14th, I took a stroll down memory lane and entered the Jack Crystal Theater in the East Village. As a former dancer at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, it was joyful returning to a space where I had spent so much time; but now, I was an audience member for Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance. Featuring two pieces, one reprise and one work in process, the evening was an exciting exploration of the dynamics between men and women—and how they can shift and change to be as fluid as the ever-changing norms of society itself.

Up first was a fully-produced reprise of Mythologies. The dancers took on personas of creatures, like Amazonian warriors and the Band of Thebes, to create a sense of drama from the start. To begin, three sirens entered stage left on the diagonal, creating incredible shapes with their limbs as they arched their backs and legs to "swim" through the space. Their movement was like liquid, smooth and easy. And then, much like Cherylyn's choreographic style, the tempo changed and so did the energy, thanks to the entrance of the Amazon warriors. Donning pointe shoes, the warriors charged onto the stage with ferocity; in their movement existed both precision and power, style and substance. I've seen this piece before, but what was most exciting this time around was Section 3: Coupling. The changing partnerships and tenderness was more than dance; it was an exchange of energy, palpable and sensuous, and it made the piece quite memorable.

The Winter's Tale followed, a dance theater piece based on Shakespeare's play of loyalty, love, and forgiveness. An exciting interplay of societal niceties, punctuated by sign language-inspired gestures, the piece balanced humor and drama with finesse. Opposite gender casting created intrinsic tension that powered the dancers' movement, keeping the audience guessing and at the edge of their seats. As to be expected from a CLD piece, the choreography was thoughtful and grounded, giving room for the dancers to always carve out space on every plane.

Always enjoyable, always thoughtful—stay tuned for the latest on all things Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance!

Photo Credit: Charles Roussel



RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Marena Perez and Daniel Saez Will Be Members of The Faculty For The Shreveport Metropolita Photo
Marena Perez and Daniel Saez Will Be Members of The Faculty For The Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet's Summer Intensive

MARENA PEREZ and DANIEL SAEZ, principal dancers of the Mauro Ballet Company of Puerto Rico, will be members of the faculty for the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet’s Summer Intensive from July 24-28, 2023. 

2
Recirquel To Return To Edinburgh Fringe Festival With Immersive Piece IMA Photo
Recirquel To Return To Edinburgh Fringe Festival With Immersive Piece IMA

Multi-award-winning, internationally renowned Hungarian cirque danse company Recirquel will bring their latest creation IMA to the Edinburgh Festival 2023.

3
Janet Rollé Resigns From American Ballet Theater Photo
Janet Rollé Resigns From American Ballet Theater

American Ballet Theater has announced that Janet Rollé, the chief executive and executive director of the company, has resigned just a week before the start of their summer season.

4
Review: GALLIM CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF ARTISTIC EXPLORATION AND EVOLUTION at The Joyce Thea Photo
Review: GALLIM CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF ARTISTIC EXPLORATION AND EVOLUTION at The Joyce Theater

The program features a highly anticipated world premiere collaboration with Krump artist Brian “HallowDreamz” Henry, along with favorites such as FROM (2019), SAMA (2019), No Ordinary Love (2022), state (2018), and a new arrangement of the full evening work, FOLD HERE (2013).

From This Author - Christina Pandolfi

Review: CHERYLYN LAVAGNINO DANCE EXPLORES THE FRAGILITY OF EXISTENCE IN NEW PROGRAM at The Jack Crystal TheaterReview: CHERYLYN LAVAGNINO DANCE EXPLORES THE FRAGILITY OF EXISTENCE IN NEW PROGRAM at The Jack Crystal Theater
Review: MOVEMENT AT THE STILL POINT: AN EVENING OF DANCE at The Joyce TheaterReview: MOVEMENT AT THE STILL POINT: AN EVENING OF DANCE at The Joyce Theater
Interview: Behind the Lens with Mark MannInterview: Behind the Lens with Mark Mann
Review: AMERICAN REPERTORY BALLET'S MOVIN' + GROOVIN' Was a Smash at The Kaye PlayhouseReview: AMERICAN REPERTORY BALLET'S MOVIN' + GROOVIN' Was a Smash at The Kaye Playhouse

Videos

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS