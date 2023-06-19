Review: CHERYLYN LAVAGNINO DANCE EXPLORES THE FRAGILITY OF EXISTENCE IN NEW PROGRAM at The Jack Crystal Theater

On June 14th, I took a stroll down memory lane and entered the Jack Crystal Theater in the East Village. As a former dancer at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, it was joyful returning to a space where I had spent so much time; but now, I was an audience member for Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance. Featuring two pieces, one reprise and one work in process, the evening was an exciting exploration of the dynamics between men and women—and how they can shift and change to be as fluid as the ever-changing norms of society itself.

Up first was a fully-produced reprise of Mythologies. The dancers took on personas of creatures, like Amazonian warriors and the Band of Thebes, to create a sense of drama from the start. To begin, three sirens entered stage left on the diagonal, creating incredible shapes with their limbs as they arched their backs and legs to "swim" through the space. Their movement was like liquid, smooth and easy. And then, much like Cherylyn's choreographic style, the tempo changed and so did the energy, thanks to the entrance of the Amazon warriors. Donning pointe shoes, the warriors charged onto the stage with ferocity; in their movement existed both precision and power, style and substance. I've seen this piece before, but what was most exciting this time around was Section 3: Coupling. The changing partnerships and tenderness was more than dance; it was an exchange of energy, palpable and sensuous, and it made the piece quite memorable.

The Winter's Tale followed, a dance theater piece based on Shakespeare's play of loyalty, love, and forgiveness. An exciting interplay of societal niceties, punctuated by sign language-inspired gestures, the piece balanced humor and drama with finesse. Opposite gender casting created intrinsic tension that powered the dancers' movement, keeping the audience guessing and at the edge of their seats. As to be expected from a CLD piece, the choreography was thoughtful and grounded, giving room for the dancers to always carve out space on every plane.

Always enjoyable, always thoughtful—stay tuned for the latest on all things Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance!

Photo Credit: Charles Roussel