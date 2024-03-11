Review: AIROTIC SOIREE at HK Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The magnificence of the human physique is on full breathtaking display at AirOtic Soirée, an acrobatic burlesque spectacular now running at HK Hall in New York City. Performed by a lineup of four highly trained dancers in peak physical condition, this dazzling, sensual cabaret-style circus act does not disappoint. Showcasing a number of dance styles, from beautiful aerial silk routines to showstopping Magic Mike-style striptease numbers—and all to the sounds of throbbing, ambient remixes of classic pop songs—each number tells a story through choreography, stunt work, and costumes.

Upon arrival, guests are shown to their seats where, if you have opted for table service, drinks and a three course dinner await. Each course is top notch, and has been curated by celebrity chef Saul Montiel. As the dinner hour comes to a close, performers appear onstage, signaling the beginning of the show.

The hour-long spectacle encompasses a variety of aerial routines, including silks, ropes, hoops, and—in what is a first for my eyes—a floating, suspended dance pole. Also showcased are classic burlesque favorites such as chair dances and tearaway costumes, as well as a couple of messier (and I mean that in the best way) numbers incorporating inflatable pools full of neon paint and clawfoot bathtubs filled with water. The performers are unfazed by the mess, and use the paint and water to thrilling effect in their routines. The finale of the show is both incredible and hair-raising, as it involves two dancers jumping into, balancing on the edge of, and dancing around a bathtub, creating artful arcs of water with their movements and breathtaking shapes with their entwined bodies. And all without a single slip or fall.

Throughout the show, the phrase that kept coming to mind was the oft-repeated tenet about acting, which is that it’s all about listening. This can be applied to the world of dance and acrobatics as well—perhaps even more so, as each performer must pay attention to the degree that their physical well-being depends on it. The focus required of the dancers is vital, for amidst the sultry stripteases and sensual stunt work, what it comes down to is listening, not just to the pulse of the music and the applause of the crowd, but to your own body and the body of your fellow performer.

Awesome, inspiring, and jaw-dropping, AirOtic Soiree is a performance that must be seen to be believed. Run, don’t walk—just watch out for the bathwater.



