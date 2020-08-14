Po'Chop Probes Femininity, Gender, Rage, and History in Five-Part Dance Film

The new film LITANY uses brown paper and imagination to create new worlds full of rumbling anger and playful humor.

Local burlesque and performance artist Po'Chop | Jenn Freeman, Rebuild Foundation and Chicago Dancemakers Forum today announced "LITANY," a five-part dance film manifested and performed by resident artist Po'Chop.

Created in collaboration with Jordan Phelps of VAM Studio, LITANY uses brown paper and imagination to create new worlds full of rumbling anger and playful humor.



"LITANY is a voyage through a wooden dollhouse. A prayer whispered in grass-lined lots. A leap into the historical pages of Ebony Magazine. A collage. An exorcism expelling antiquated notions of Blackness, queer identity, spirituality, grace, rage and healing," says Po'Chop. "The collaboration with Rebuild Foundation has opened the door for endless possibilities in my exploring and sharing notions of the erotic, femininity and spirituality with our communities."



With trailer music by 6erronimo and color by Sam Howells, film chapters will release alongside noteworthy and impactful discussions.

"Jenn Freeman, our 2020 Dancer in Residence, has been wonderful to partner with and the vision for LITANY has truly come to life in this film," said Julie Yost, Director of Programming at Rebuild Foundation. "Jenn's work continues to elevate the Black image and the evolution of femininity while providing a physical language through which they explore the Black burlesque movement."

The release schedule is as follows:Part I "Torchy's Togs": August 19, 2020 from 6 - 7 p.m. CDT Included will be a screening of the 8-minute film, followed by a brief discussion and behind the scenes sneak peek into the research and development of Torchy's Togs.

