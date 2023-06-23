Photos: National Dance Institute Celebrates Maya Angelou at 2023 Event of the Year

National Dance Institute, the nonprofit arts education organization founded by legendary New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d’Amboise, celebrated the life of Dr. Maya Angelou at their 2023 Event of the Year, June 17-19th with a special Juneteenth performance.

"RISE" brought together over 100 talented children from New York City public schools in a vibrant performance of dance and live music.

"RISE" was directed by Bianca Johnson, with soul-stirring narration by Toni Blackman & Osyris Antham, and featured special performances by NDI Helen Stambler Neuberger Artist-in-Residence LayeRhythm & Chrybaby Cozie, as well as new and original works created by NDI’s team of choreographers and musicians.

Photo Credit: Eduardo Patino