Photos: National Dance Institute Celebrates Maya Angelou at 2023 Event of the Year

Performances took place June 17-19th.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NEW YORK BALLET: VISIONARY VOICES at the Kennedy Center Photo 1 Review: NEW YORK BALLET: VISIONARY VOICES at the Kennedy Center
Review: NEW YORK CITY BALLET PROGRAM A at Kennedy Center Photo 2 Review: NEW YORK CITY BALLET PROGRAM A at Kennedy Center
Review: UNTITLED, 2023/CORYBANTIC GAMES/ANASTASIA ACT III, Royal Opera House Photo 3 Review: UNTITLED, 2023/CORYBANTIC GAMES/ANASTASIA ACT III, Royal Opera House
Review: CINDERELLA, Royal Albert Hall Photo 4 Review: CINDERELLA, Royal Albert Hall

National Dance Institute, the nonprofit arts education organization founded by legendary New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d’Amboise, celebrated the life of Dr. Maya Angelou at their 2023 Event of the Year, June 17-19th with a special Juneteenth performance.

"RISE" brought together over 100 talented children from New York City public schools in a vibrant performance of dance and live music.

"RISE" was directed by Bianca Johnson, with soul-stirring narration by Toni Blackman & Osyris Antham, and featured special performances by NDI Helen Stambler Neuberger Artist-in-Residence LayeRhythm & Chrybaby Cozie, as well as new and original works created by NDI’s team of choreographers and musicians.

Photo Credit: Eduardo Patino

Photos: National Dance Institute Celebrates Maya Angelou at 2023 Event of the Year

Photos: National Dance Institute Celebrates Maya Angelou at 2023 Event of the Year

Photos: National Dance Institute Celebrates Maya Angelou at 2023 Event of the Year

Photos: National Dance Institute Celebrates Maya Angelou at 2023 Event of the Year

Photos: National Dance Institute Celebrates Maya Angelou at 2023 Event of the Year

Photos: National Dance Institute Celebrates Maya Angelou at 2023 Event of the Year

Photos: National Dance Institute Celebrates Maya Angelou at 2023 Event of the Year

Photos: National Dance Institute Celebrates Maya Angelou at 2023 Event of the Year

Photos: National Dance Institute Celebrates Maya Angelou at 2023 Event of the Year




RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
The Joffrey Ballet Concert Group and the Joffrey Ballet Center Launch Creative Movers Chor Photo
The Joffrey Ballet Concert Group and the Joffrey Ballet Center Launch Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative 2024

The Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative is a search for the dance makers of the future. Two New York and Tristate-area choreographers will be awarded the creative time and space to produce a new work for the 20 member Joffrey Ballet Concert Group, to be included in the program of the Group's February, 2024 NYC performances.

2
Valentina Kozlova, Former Principal Dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and NYCB, to Launch New Photo
Valentina Kozlova, Former Principal Dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and NYCB, to Launch New Dance Trainee Program

Valentina Kozlova is launching her new Dance Trainee Program, to begin in September 2023 in New York City.

3
Review: CHERYLYN LAVAGNINO DANCE EXPLORES THE FRAGILITY OF EXISTENCE IN NEW PROGRAM at The Photo
Review: CHERYLYN LAVAGNINO DANCE EXPLORES THE FRAGILITY OF EXISTENCE IN NEW PROGRAM at The Jack Crystal Theater

What did our critic think of CHERYLYN LAVAGNINO DANCE EXPLORES THE FRAGILITY OF EXISTENCE IN NEW PROGRAM at The Jack Crystal Theater?

4
Marena Perez and Daniel Saez Will Be Members of The Faculty For The Shreveport Metropolita Photo
Marena Perez and Daniel Saez Will Be Members of The Faculty For The Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet's Summer Intensive

MARENA PEREZ and DANIEL SAEZ, principal dancers of the Mauro Ballet Company of Puerto Rico, will be members of the faculty for the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet’s Summer Intensive from July 24-28, 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Video Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Video
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Video
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS