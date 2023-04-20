Photos: Inside National Dance Institute's 47th Annual Gala
National Dance Institute's 47th Annual Gala on April 17th raised $1.7 million in support of its award-winning arts education programs that reach over 6,000 children every week.
The NDI Gala honored Academy Award-Winning actress, dancer, and singer Ariana DeBose, and philanthropists Carmen and Ray Debbane. The event featured joyful performances by the children of NDI who hail from public schools throughout New York City. NDI has impacted the lives of more than two million children worldwide through its programming since legendary New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d'Amboise founded the organization in 1976.
Check out photos from the event below!
Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for National Dance Institute and Eduardo Patino (first and last photos)
Children of National Dance Institute
Charlotte da??Amboise and Terrence Mann
Carmen and Ray Debbane
Jermaine Jones, Executive Director, National Dance Institute and Kay Gayner, Artistic Director, National Dance Institut
National Dance Institutea??s Board Chair Marc S. Solomon
Grammy Winner and National Dance Institute alum, Walter Russell III
Children of National Dance Institutea??s (NDI) DREAM Project