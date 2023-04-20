Photos: Inside National Dance Institute's 47th Annual Gala

National Dance Institute's 47th Annual Gala on April 17th raised $1.7 million in support of its award-winning arts education programs that reach over 6,000 children every week.

The NDI Gala honored Academy Award-Winning actress, dancer, and singer Ariana DeBose, and philanthropists Carmen and Ray Debbane. The event featured joyful performances by the children of NDI who hail from public schools throughout New York City. NDI has impacted the lives of more than two million children worldwide through its programming since legendary New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d'Amboise founded the organization in 1976.

Check out photos from the event below!