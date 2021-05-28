Photos: iHeartDance Celebrates 10-Sold Out Performances on The Empire Hotel Rooftop

iHeartDance NYC returned to the rooftop of the Empire Hotel to celebrate 10-sold out performances that has employed over 100 dancers and choreographers, welcomed over 1,500 patrons and supporters back to live theater, and raised over $100,000 for the dancers of New York City!

Their latest production was held on May 24 and featured artists from Broadway, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Slovak National Ballet, Metropolitan Opera and more. A tribute to Ann Reinking closed the show, sanctioned by the Verdon Fosse Legacy, as famed producer, and seven-time Tony Award winner, Fran Weissler, watched from a front row seat.

Producers Kimberly Giannelli and Melissa Gerstein will host two more shows this month, June 7 and 14, with limited tickets still available at https://www.iheartdancenyc.com