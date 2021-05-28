Photos: iHeartDance Celebrates 10-Sold Out Performances on The Empire Hotel Rooftop
A tribute to Ann Reinking closed the show, sanctioned by the Verdon Fosse Legacy.
iHeartDance NYC returned to the rooftop of the Empire Hotel to celebrate 10-sold out performances that has employed over 100 dancers and choreographers, welcomed over 1,500 patrons and supporters back to live theater, and raised over $100,000 for the dancers of New York City!
Their latest production was held on May 24 and featured artists from Broadway, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Slovak National Ballet, Metropolitan Opera and more. A tribute to Ann Reinking closed the show, sanctioned by the Verdon Fosse Legacy, as famed producer, and seven-time Tony Award winner, Fran Weissler, watched from a front row seat.
Producers Kimberly Giannelli and Melissa Gerstein will host two more shows this month, June 7 and 14, with limited tickets still available at https://www.iheartdancenyc.com
Producers Melissa Gerstein and Kimberly Giannelli welcome audiences back to the rooftop!
Radio Days by Demi Remick, Sydney Burtis, Dario Natarelli
Devon Teuscher performs a solo by Gemma Bond
Luciana Paris and Jonatan Lujan dance a duet by Gabe Stone Shayer
Act III Kitri Variation danced by Catherine Hurlin
Skye Mattox dances There?ll Be Some Changes Made (Changes), a tribute to Ann Reinking, sanctioned by the Verdon Fosse Legacy
Jacqueline Bologna dances a world premiere by David Fernandez
The dancers speak to audiences about their past year and the challenges they have faced
Famed producer, and seven-time Tony Award winner, Fran Weissler attends, pictured with Melissa Gerstein and James Kinney
Chris Jarosz and Ryan Steele perform a duet