Photo Flash: Battery Dance Presents The 39th Annual BATTERY DANCE FESTIVAL in Virtual Form

Battery Dance Festival will offer free virtual performances from August 14-22, 2020.

Battery Dance announces the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival with free virtual performances from August 14-22, 2020, available online nightly 7pm - 8pm via YouTube. For more information, visit http://batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival/. Films will remain online for ten days after their premiere.

The Battery Dance Festival brings together 52 filmed performances including 28 premieres from 19 countries. Themed evenings include World and U.S. film Premieres from the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Japan and North America. The centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which recognized the woman's right to vote, serves as a focus for a program by women choreographers. Works that focus on Black voices in dance, the resiliency of New York City and the Festival itself and a special program celebrating India's Independence Day round out the Festival.

Established in 1982, the Battery Dance Festival (BDF) is New York City's longest-running free public dance festival and one of its most wide-ranging. Its annual live audience of over 12,000 will be multiplied many times over with the ability to attract viewers from the entire world this year.

"Constricted by the pandemic and uncertainties over how to safeguard both performers and audience members, we've decided to go virtual in our 39th year. In doing so, our curators have discovered a wealth of beautiful material on film, most of which has never been seen before by our audience. So let's celebrate silver linings and look forward to nine nights of rare and inspiring dance across a world of genres," said Battery Dance founder and Artistic Director Jonathan Hollander.

This year's featured artists include a curated selection of local dance companies as well as video dance makers from Belgium, Canada, Curaçao, France, Greece, Hungary, India, Iran, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Palestinian Territories, Romania, South Africa, Switzerland, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States and Zimbabwe.

