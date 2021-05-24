Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Periapsis Music and Dance, Live On Stage June 27 At Dixon Place

The program of all premieres will show works by resident Periapsis choreographers Rohan Bhargava and Annie Nikunen and more.

May. 24, 2021  

Periapsis Music and Dance founder/director Jonathan Howard Katz has announced that the company will return to the stage for "To Take You There," its ninth season presentation.

Live on stage, Sunday June 27, 8 PM at Dixon Place. Learn more at www.periapsismusicanddance.org.


