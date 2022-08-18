Past Performers and Emerging Talent Join Lineup for In-Person Return of Hudson Valley Dance Festival

World-class dance companies and acclaimed choreographers will honor the majesty and artistic beauty of their inspiring surroundings as Hudson Valley Dance Festival returns for two performances on October 8, 2022. The festival will again transform Historic Catskill Point in Catskill, NY, for performances at 2 pm and 5 pm, its first in-person presentation since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual festival is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets are now on sale at dradance.org.

The festival will help provide meals and medication, health care and hope to those living with HIV/AIDS, dealing with COVID-19 or facing other debilitating illnesses. Through its National Grants Program, Broadway Cares supports a safety net of services in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including 14 organizations in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival will turn a 19th-century warehouse on the banks of the Hudson River into a picturesque performance venue, creating a unique audience experience with dance performances just a few feet away.

This year's performers and choreographers include:

● Founder and artistic director Michelle Dorrance's company Dorrance Dance, returning to perform a dynamic tap routine, honoring the uniquely American art form and celebrating its subversive roots.

● Stephen Petronio Company, a cornerstone of the Hudson Valley dance scene building on the vision and legacy of choreographer Stephen Petronio, returning to perform an excerpt from Petronio's postmodern ensemble Bloom with music by Rufus Wainwright.

● Limón Dance Company, bringing technical mastery and nuanced modern dance movement in its Hudson Valley Dance Festival debut as the company celebrates its 75th anniversary with founder José Limón's work, "Chaconne", a solo set to Bach's "Partita" No. 2 in D minor.

Acclaimed choreographers Abdul Latif, Jonathan Lee, Skyla Schreter and Adam W. Weinert will also be featured at the festival. More performers and choreographers will be announced later this summer.

Tickets start at $40. Prime tickets are $125 and include a cocktail reception at Historic Catskill Point. Premium tickets at $275 include the cocktail reception and an exclusive dinner with the dancers.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival is made possible, in part, by generous support from corporate sponsor The New York Times.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival began in 2013 as a single performance. It has since grown into an annual audience favorite for the Hudson Valley region, raising more than $1 million through eight iterations.

Among the 450 organizations supported nationwide by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS are 14 in the Hudson Valley: Albany Damien Center and Alliance for Positive Health in Albany; Animalkind, Columbia-Greene Community Foundation, Columbia County Recovery Kitchen and Hudson Valley SPCA in Hudson; Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Community Hospice in Catskill; Hudson Valley Community Services in Hawthorne; Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston; Rock Steady Farm in Millerton; Roe Jan Food Pantry in Hillsdale; TOUCH (Together Our Unity Can Heal) in Congers and Troy Area United Ministries in Troy.

Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well as more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide.

For more information, please visit Dancers Responding to AIDS at dradance.org, at facebook.com/DRAdance, at instagram.com/DRAdance, at twitter.com/DRAdance and at youtube.com/DRAdance.