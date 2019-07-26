Parsons Dance Names Rebecca Josue New Executive Director

Parsons Dance and Artistic Director David Parsons are pleased to announce the appointment of their new Executive Director, Rebecca Josue. No stranger to the company, Ms. Josue transitions to her new post after nine seasons with Parsons Dance-more than a quarter of the company's life-having served as General Manager for the latter five years of her tenure.

"I am excited and proud to announce that Rebecca Josue will be the new Executive Director of the Parsons Dance Foundation," David Parsons remarks. "Co-founderHowell Binkley and I hired her nine years ago, and we knew even then that she was special."

Rebecca Josue joined Parsons Dance in 2010 as Company Manager and Stage Manager, and toured with the company-known for its energized and athletic ensemble work-both nationally and internationally for her first five seasons. Rebecca became the General Manager for the 2013-2014 season.

"She has risen through the ranks with passion and dedication and has become an invaluable source of knowledge to the field," Parsons says. "Now, with Rebecca at the helm as a steadfast partner, I envision an extremely bright future for Parsons Dance."

Before joining Parsons, Ms. Josue was a freelance company manager, stage manager, producer, theater administrator, and director. She has worked at New York Stage and Film, Mabou Mines, The Public Theater, New World Stages, La Mama, and the Under the Radar Festival, among other places, in company management, production management, stage management, and development. In May 2019, Rebecca proudly completed the Senior Leaders Program for Non-Profit Professionals at Columbia Business School, earning her a certificate in Business Excellence.

For more information on Parsons Dance, please visit www.parsonsdance.org.





