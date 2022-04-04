Open Day Announced For Acclaimed Regional Dance Training Scheme in Cumbria and Salford

The Lowry Centre for Advanced Training in Dance (CAT) has announced the dates for its next two open days on May 7th at Newbiggin Hall in Cumbria and May 8th at the Lowry in Salford - ahead of the live audition day on 29th May for entry on to the acclaimed CAT dance scheme. Open to young dancers aged between 11 and 16 (once on the scheme you can stay until 18) - this is a phenomenal training opportunity for young people in the region who are committed to pursuing a career in dance.

The open days, held at The Lowry and in Cumbria will prepare young people to audition for The Lowry Centre for Advanced Training in dance [CAT] - part of the national CAT dance and music scheme. The CAT is part of a national programme funded by the Department of Education's Music and Dance Scheme (MDS). Centres for Advanced Training (CATs) exist to help identify and assist children with exceptional potential, regardless of their personal circumstances, to benefit from world-class specialist training as part of a broad and balanced education. They are pioneers in prevocational training and research, promoting best practice and providing exceptional and innovative tuition to young people, regardless of their personal circumstances. The primary aim of the scheme is to provide a strong foundation from which students can access professional training conservatoires, advancing their potential towards a sustainable and successful career in dance whether as a performer, choreographer or otherwise.

Not only does The Lowry CAT offer weekly intensive training throughout the year in Contemporary Technique, Ballet Technique, Choreography and Health & Wellbeing, but in addition, dancers are offered unique opportunities to work creatively to develop their artistic understanding and voice with professional dance companies & artists such as Studio Wayne McGregor, Akram Khan Company, Vanhulle Dance Theatre, Phoenix Dance Theatre, Rambert Dance Company, to name a few

The training programme has a highly successful track record, graduates from the course have gone on to study dance at major UK conservatories & vocational schools including: London Contemporary Dance School (The Place); Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music & Dance; the Northern School of Contemporary Dance; Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance; Central School of Ballet; Bird College of Performing Arts. Whilst Alumni of the scheme have gone on to perform with companies such as Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, Motionhouse, Southpaw Dance Company, Jasmin Vardimon 2, Disneyland Paris, Fallen Angels Dance Theatre; EDge Graduate Dance Company, VERVE Graduate Dance Company and many more. Other CAT Alumni have set up their own dance companies, pursued careers in choreography, directing, teaching, project management, physiotherapy and many more.

Matthew Rawcliffe, The Lowry CAT Graduate 2017 & BBC Young Dancer 2019 says "CAT was such an important part of my development as a dance artist, the tutors are so passionate and thorough and it really pushed me to develop my skills beyond technique and investigate further the possibilities of a career in dance. It's a fun, challenging and very supportive environment for getting into contemporary dance."



Suzanne Astley, Centre for Advanced Training Manager says, "We are looking for young people who demonstrate exceptional commitment and enthusiasm for dance. We are holding auditions for places on The Lowry CAT Scheme and we will be looking closely at the potential of each student regardless of their previous dance experience and personal circumstances."