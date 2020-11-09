Online Viewings of Dance Visions NY's Film EVENING Continues In November & December

Dance Visions NY presents "Evening," an exquisitely filmed and edited multi-disciplinary film based on the third and final section of the poem, "The Subject and Power" by Kyra Jucovy.

Over the course of a day, the poem and its protagonist follow a metaphorical river from its source. During "Evening," it approaches its fateful outflow into the sea in this mosaic of poetry, dance, art and nature.

Each of the landmark Long Island venues presents a different site-specific version of the film: the second showing takes placeNovember 21 & 22, &;30 PM Saturday through 10 PM Sunday through Sands Point Preserve Conservancy with footage from this remarkable site sandspointpreserveconservancy.org.

Tax-deductible Donations to the artists of Dance Visions NY gratefully appreciated

"Evening," filmed at the presenting landmark sites' as well as locations in NYC, NJ, Hawaii, Virginia, and Minnesota, was created by Dance Visions NY director Beth Jucovy. In the film, the actor gives life to the words, and the dancers embody the narration. The movement is inspired by the Isadora Duncan aesthetic and philosophical approach, which are fully complementary to the poem.

