Norte Maar Celebrates Tenth Anniversary Season of CounterPointe Series Merging The Pointe Shoe With Visual Arts On Stage

Norte Maar, a Brooklyn-based arts organization dedicated to the creation, promotion, and presentation of collaborations in the visual, literary, and the performing arts, presents the tenth anniversary season of Counterpointe10, March 24-26, a curated performance series of newly commissioned choreographic works by female dance artists. Presented during Women's History Month, Counterpointe is the longest standing performance series to exclusively feature collaborations between female dance makers, the pointe shoe, and visual artists. Returning to downtown Brooklyn's The Mark O'Donnell Theater at Entertainment Community, 7 women choreographers have been paired with 7 women visual artists to collaborate and create both a new physical and visual work by each - investigating the process of creation, inspiration, and development in live performance.

Launched in 2012, CounterPointe has been celebrated for breaking new ground in expanding the ballet concert vocabulary, investigating new and historic territory, encouraging discussion, and creating a forum for women, who are largely underrepresented as creative leaders, to take artistic risks. Having engaged over 100 artists across the last decade, this winter the series will present collaborations by Julia Gleich with artist Tamara Gonzales; Shannon Harkins with Sarah Pettitt; Tiffany Mangulabnan with Etty Yaniv; Sarah Yasmine Marazzi-Sassoon with Alejandra Seeber; JoVonna Parks with Jeanne Verdoux; Amanda Treiber with Marcy Rosenblat; and Eryn Renee Young with Amanda Browder.

A complete list of bios can be found at: https://www.nortemaar.org/news/meet-the-choreographers-and-artists-of-counterpointe10

"Our program is designed to encourage and indeed push choreographers and artists towards exploring new ways of making and seeing their own art," explains Julia Gleich, co-founder of Norte Maar and originator of the CounterPointe Series. "By creating a tight deadline, the hope is to limit the opportunities for "second-guessing" so that new works evolve spontaneously, perhaps chaotically," she continues. "So, with minimal interference we let each team finds its own path--always encouraging intrepid adventures into unknown territory. This year we added a 4th performance to satisfy the demand to see these compelling works!"

This program, which began in partnership with Lynn Parkerson and Brooklyn Ballet is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department for Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE AND TICKET INFORMATION

CounterPointe10 will be performed:

Friday, Mar 24 at 7:30p.m.

Saturday, Mar 25 at 4:00p.m. and 7:30p.m.

Sunday, Mar 26 at 4:00p.m.



General admission tickets are $30, Students and seniors, $20. All tickets must be purchased in advance at https://CounterPointe10.eventbrite.com