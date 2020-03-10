New York City Ballet Withdraws From NICO MULHY: DRAWN LINES Due to Concerns About Covid-19

Due to concerns about the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, New York City Ballet has decided to limit its international travel and will no longer perform at Sadler's Wells from Thursday 19 to Saturday 21 March. The company was due to perform Rotunda, a new work by choreographer Justin Peck, as part of Nico Mulhy: Drawn Lines, a programme of work set to the music of the contemporary composer.

Performances of Drawn Lines will go ahead at Sadler's Wells as scheduled and will still feature works by choreographers Michael Keegan-Dolan and Julie Cunningham. These will now take place alongside a revival of Flutter, created on and featuring ballet star Natalia Osipova, choreographed by Iván Pérez. Set to Mothertongue composed by Nico Muhly, Flutter was originally seen as part of Natalia Osipova - Pure Dance at Sadler's Wells in autumn 2018.

Sadler's Wells thanks Natalia Osipova for agreeing to take part in the programme at short notice.

Tickets purchased for any performance remain valid; exchanges and refunds will be available if required. Customers should contact 020 7863 8000 or email tickets@sadlerswells.com.

Sadler's Wells continues to monitor developments around the current coronavirus outbreak and is following government, NHS and Public Health England guidance. Based on the current advice, Sadler's Wells theatres remain open, with shows going ahead as scheduled.



Alistair Spalding, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells, said: "We are very sorry that New York City Ballet will not be performing on our stage as part of the Nico Muhly: Drawn Lines programme on 19-21 March. We understand and respect their decision and look forward to presenting the company at a future date, when the international travelling situation will go back to normal.

We are delighted that Natalia Osipova has agreed to perform Iván Pérez's Flutter as part of the Drawn Lines evening and that we are still able to offer our audiences a full programme set to the music of Nico Muhly."





