New York Choreographer, Stanley Love, Passes Away at Age 49

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of experimental choreographer, Stanley Love. He was 49. No cause of death was given.

Love founded Stanley Love Performance Group in 1992. Their first performance was at The Kitchen.

In a statement, The Kitchen said "In recent years, Love often would turn up at our offices just to say hello with a smile and a hug. We will miss him greatly, and we send our deepest condolences to all those who were touched by his radiant spirit and his singular art."





