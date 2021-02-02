New Digital Exhibit THE CONSTELLATION PROJECT: MAPPING THE STARS OF BALLET Live Now

Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet's (MoBBallet) newest digital exhibit "The Constellation Project: Mapping the Dark Stars of Ballet" brings into view the lives, relationships and artistic collaborations of key Black ballet dancers to show their influence in the development of major Black dance organizations and American ballet as a whole. The exhibit uses art and graphic design to create a digital galaxy that is both visually compelling and educational.

The exhibit is live on the company's site MoBBallet.org and advances the company's commitment to ensure that the names and stories of Black ballet dancers are included in the history of dance.

In addition to building a growing digital archive of photos, videos and stories of Black ballet dancers, MoBBallet hosts live gatherings to foster deeper connections and understanding within the dance community at large.

On February 20, 12:00-2:00 EST they will host "Check-in and Checkup," for members of "The Village" to share their activism work and give and receive support in the community. Attendance is FREE but registration is required at this link.