Neighbourhood Dance Works Presents Kittiwake Dance Theatre in Your Garden

Garden Dances are available the weekend of Aug 14 & 15 with a rain day of Aug 16.

This summer Neighbourhood Dance Works proudly presents Kittiwake Dance Theatre, in Garden Dances, a series of outside performances, with your garden as the scenic backdrop. In partnership with DanceNL, this presentation series celebrates the joys of dance with a "choose your own choreographic adventure" format.

Each Garden Dance comes with a detailed À La Carte Menu, providing the opportunity to customize your individualized backyard concert. Households can choose between a range of music variations, chorographic structures and dance styles so each performance has a unique artistic twist. Audiences can specify day and time for delivery, making this event the perfect stand-alone experience or addition to a special occasion. Designed with social distancing in mind, this fun, accessible and delightful event is suitable for all ages.

For details on how to book your Garden Dance, please visit neighbourhooddanceworks.com

