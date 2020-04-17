National Ballet Of Canada Offers Online Dance Classes

The National Ballet of Canada wants to stay connected and keep dancing with you through its online interactive classes using the free virtual platform, Zoom. Classes include Classical Ballet Barre, Full Body Barre and Mat Pilates and with Zoom, you can interact with your instructor and receive feedback. Learn from In Studio Director, Kate Kernaghan as well as guest artists of the National Ballet. Classes are available for all levels and beginners are welcome. Classes are just $10.75.

How To Sign Up for an Online Class

Sign up for a class by going to the link here. Please note, registration for each week will be available on the Friday prior. For example, classes for week of Saturday, April 18 - Friday, April 24 will only be available for registration on Friday, April 17. Make your payment by credit card and register for your desired class or classes. Please ensure you register by 30 minutes prior to the start of the class. Download Zoom to the device you will be streaming the class on. Make sure you can also receive your emails to this same device. You will receive an email receipt for your purchase. In your email receipt will be a link to the Zoom class. Ensure the email receipts from us do not go to your junk folder. Click the link a few minutes before your class starts. The instructor will admit you into class through Zoom (this may take a few minutes). Turn your camera on if you want to receive feedback from your instructor.

Tips for Success

Make sure your electronic device is connected to the internet and download Zoom

Fill up your water bottle and clear some space for yourself

For all barre classes, ensure you have a chair or table to hold onto

Position your electronic device far enough away from you for the instructor to see your full body

Join the class by clicking the Zoom invite in your email receipt





