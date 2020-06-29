Nai-Ni Chen Named 'Distinguished Service To The Field' Award Winner, in the 2020 Association Of Teaching Artists Awards

Nai-Ni Chen has been named winner of the Distinguished Service to the Field Award, an honor given to long-tenured artist educators, in the 2020 Annual Association of Teaching Artists (ATA) Awards. Nai-Ni Chen has spent over 20 years teaching dance artistry in the tristate area with her eponymous dance company, positively impacting over 100 schools with both in-school residencies and assembly performances. Early in her career, the educational value of her work was recognized by the Lincoln Center Institute, which commissioned her for a new work, Peach Flower Landscape. Later, she collaborated with ChinaSprout.com to create a video titled, The Art of Chinese Dance, which has been collected by over 1,000 libraries, schools and higher educational institutions. In the Chinese American community, Nai-Ni Chen is a recognized master of traditional and contemporary dance. Of particular note is Nai-Ni Chen's partnership with the A. Harry Moore Laboratory School for students with disabilities.

The ATA awards ceremony will be streamed on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 7pm-8pm as part of Lincoln Center "Activate," a professional development series for teaching artists. Registration for the event is available at ataawards2020.eventbrite.com . https://www.eventbrite.com/e/association-of-teaching-artists-annual-awards-2020-tickets-111003073180

ATA is partnering with both Lincoln Center "Activate" and the podcast Teaching Artistry with Courtney J. Boddieto host the 2020 ATA Awards. Lincoln Center "Activate" brings together teaching artists, educators, community artists, and arts leaders to build a global network that supports arts professionals in a changing landscape. Activate connects and inspires leaders in the education and community engagement fields to spark change in classrooms, communities, and beyond. ATA award winners will be featured in future Activate offerings. Teaching Artistry with Courtney J. Boddie highlights teaching artistry's impact across communities. The show features riveting conversations with teaching artists and arts education leaders, who work with intention to move the profession forward, exact change and are fiercely devoted advocates for the arts. ATA award winners will get their own feature episode on the podcast. This year's ATA awards will also honor Kwame Scruggs, with the Innovation in Teaching Artistry Award, and Dennie Palmer Wolf, with the Teaching Artist Ally Award.

