Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces Free Virtual Series VISIONS FROM THE BRIDGE

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, with an aim to bring respect and diversity to dance through its regular online offerings, is extending their program to include a curated video series presentation, Visions From the Bridge. Visions aims to bring together master dancers, choreographers, and directors to meet audiences worldwide online and share their creative and artistic journey in the context of their work. Visions will feature film/video of master teachers and choreographers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transforms the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.

Visions will open on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 8pm EST with one of Nai-Ni Chen's most spectacular works, Unbroken Thread. The net, a knot and a noose are places where the web of fate is drawn tighter. They evoke the mysteries of binding and loosening, fate and freewill, suffering and transformation. Created with the original music of Jason Kao Hwang, set design by Myung Hee Cho with assistance from Mikiko Suzuki, and costumed by Karen Young, Unbroken Thread (2003) toured internationally sponsored by the President Committee for the Arts.

Audience must register to join Visions on the Company website at www.nainichen.org/visions.

Visions will be hosted and moderated by dancer/choreographer Andrew Pacho whose extensive dance careers included working with Mark Morris, Donald Byrd, Philodanco, Doug Elkins, Lar Lubovitch, Micheal Swain, Graciella Daniele, Bill Irwin, Gillian Lynne, Peter Sellars, Graham Murphy, Harold Prince, Jerry Mitchel, Robert Lepage as well as several productions on Broadway, Metropolitan Opera, NYCO, Radio City Music Hall. The moderator will be hosting a panel with dancers: Kelly Hamlin, Heather MacNeill and Teri Miller Buschman; composer Jason Kao Hwang and Choreographer/Artistic Director Nai-Ni Chen.

View More Dance Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You