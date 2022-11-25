Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nai-Ni Chen Announces The Bridge Dance Classes For November 28-30

Learn more about the lineup here!

Nov. 25, 2022  

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of boundary-breaking dance experiences Free One-Hour Company Classes on Zoom and In Person Open to All Dancers at an Intermediate to Advanced Level November 28 & 30, 2022.

The Bridge Class schedule:

Monday, November 28, 2022 | Andy Chiang (Tai Chi and Qi Gong) at 10am ET

Embrace the Yin and Yang through Tai Chi, a gentle exercise that helps you to move with focus and purpose. We will begin the class with a Qi Gong exercise called the 8 Section Brocade which is one of the most ancient forms of Qi Gong known in China. After the 8 Section Brocade we will do the simplified 8 movement Tai Chi. No experience needed.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 | Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 10am ET

Hybrid; In person at Joffrey Ballet School LIC, 47-10 Austell Pl, Studio A, NYC

Tapping into the creative energy of the universe through Kinetic Spiral, Nai-Ni Chen's signature technique is based on the principle of ever-changing universal forces of Yin and Yang to cultivate the dancer's vital energy Chi (Qi) allowing the dancer to achieve higher performance with less effort. By focusing on breathing and images, Kinetic Spiral also balances the spiritual, mental and physical energy of the dancer. The Kinetic Spiral Technique forms the foundation of Nai-Ni Chen's style of cross-cultural movement and embodies her efforts to work in the intersection of culture and race, advocating for equity with grace and power.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. Now, classes are also being offered in person. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transforms the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces. Dancers interested in attending the virtual session can join the class by registering here.

The Bridge is now hybrid, with special classes being offered simultaneously in-person and online. These classes are aimed at professional dancers, and interested participants can register here for the live, in-person experience.

As a dance institute, The Bridge will invite world renowned as well as up and coming dancers and choreographers to come to guest teach the class. Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers who are looking to explore beyond their own boundaries and looking for new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral, which is a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi with contemporary dance practices she studied in America. Guest artists will cover a wide range of folk and classical dance styles.

In this trying time of change and uncertainty, the arts are a source of healing and unity, we would like to encourage everyone to support dance as dance is an essential medicine for the society to recover from the pandemic that has caused injury to our bodies and our hearts. Support for The Bridge can be sent through nainichen.org/donate.



