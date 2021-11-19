NYC's Ballets With A Twist Announces MIRAGE Dance Suite/Film Series Premiere

Tribeca-based dance company Ballets with a Twist announces the pending release of a short film series featuring Mirage, a four-part dance suite safely choreographed, rehearsed, and produced for the camera between pandemic-induced lockdowns in 2020 and 2021. The official trailer for the series is available at balletswithatwist.com/mirage-trailer. All four films will air via free virtual watch parties in January 2022, with details appearing on the company's Upcoming Performances webpage (balletswithatwist.com/upcoming-performances) as they become available.

Choreographed by Artistic Director Marilyn Klaus, with original music by Associate Director Stephen Gaboury and costumes by designer Catherine Zehr, Mirage was initially envisioned as a set of ephemeral concept films centered on the quest for creativity in the face of crisis - on discovering artistic oases in the midst of an urban desert. Directed by Emma Huibregtse, the four episodes lead viewers on a journey of intrigue, illusion, and imagination through the wilds of NYC. Filming locations included the Queens Unisphere, a phantom airstrip in Brooklyn, an abandoned architectural gem in Harlem, and the company's Lower Manhattan rooftop.

The stage version of Mirage was developed in conjunction with the films, and will make its theatrical debut as part of Ballets with a Twist's signature production, Cocktail Hour: The Show, when the company returns to in-person performances in 2022. Animated projections by Huibregtse and lighting design by Dan Hansell will enhance the live, extended incarnation of each piece. In addition, patrons will have the opportunity to experience the film series online at a later date.

