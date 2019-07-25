NEFA's National Dance Project Announces Annual Awards

The New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) has awarded $1,800,000 through the National Dance Project (NDP) to support the creation of 20 new dance works that will tour the United States.

Now in its third decade, National Dance Project is widely recognized as one of the country's major sources of funding and field building for dance, supporting both the creation and touring of new works. A panel of national dance artists, presenters, and arts administrators selected these projects out of 170 competitive applications. The choreographers and companies from around the country include 20 U.S. artists, 11 of which are first-time production grant recipients. Each project will receive $45,000 for the creation of the new work, as well as $10,000 in unrestricted general operating support. A total of $700,000 is allocated to support U.S. organizations to present these works.

"As we strive to reach artists working in diverse forms from across the country, it's notable that over half of this year's awardees are first-time recipients," said NEFA executive director Cathy Edwards. "We are excited to see communities across the U.S. engage with all of these artists and acknowledge that this would not be possible without the continued support of our funders and partners."

NDP has invested more than $38.5 million in funding to artists and organizations to strengthen partnerships and bring dance into communities across the U.S. To date, NDP has supported the creation of over 452 new choreographic works that have toured to all 50 states and Washington, DC, reaching over three million audience members.

"We have partnered with NDP since its founding, to help our foundation ensure our funds support contemporary dance artists across the country and connect with audiences in a wide range of communities," said Maurine Knighton, program director for the arts at the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. "The people, projects, and places included in this group of grantees provide a glimpse of the breadth and depth of today's contemporary dance sector and are a wonderful testament to the vitality of dance."

"The Mellon Foundation has supported NDP nearly as long as our esteemed colleagues at the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Over the past two decades NDP has consistently played a vital role in helping to amplify the national work of diverse and talented dance artists," said Susan Feder, program officer for Arts and Cultural Heritage at The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. "We are deeply grateful to the NEFA staff and panelists for their dedication in assembling this exceptional group from a highly competitive applicant pool, and look forward to their work being seen across the country."

NEFA's National Dance Project is generously supported with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, with funding for special initiatives from the Barr Foundation, the Boston Foundation, and the Aliad Fund at the Boston Foundation.

The 2019 NDP Production grant recipients are:

To learn more about the grantees and their projects, visit the directory of NDP projects with tour support available on www.nefa.org, look for the 2019 program publication available in early September 2019, or contact program staff at ndp@nefa.org.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You