NDI Celebrates Jacques' Art Nest XIX: The New Masters: 21st Century Choreographers

National Dance Institute (NDI), the non-profit arts education organization that has transformed the lives of millions of public school children through the arts, will host Jacques' Art Nest XIX: The New Masters: 21st Century Choreographers on Monday, May 13th at the NDI Center in Harlem. Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights) and Jacqulyn Buglisi (Buglisi Dance Theatre) will take center stage in this next installment of Jacques' Art Nest. Moderated by choreographer Christopher d'Amboise, they will discuss their previous work, inspirations and dancers from the extraordinary Buglisi Dance Theatre will perform the iconic dances choreographed by our guests of honor. And, of course, no event would be complete without the exuberant dancing children of NDI!

Jacques' Art Nest series is an intimate performance series, created and directed by Jacques d'Amboise, one of the finest classical dancers of our time. It is a home for exploration, creativity, and connections, where art and ideas are hatched, celebrated, and shared. Jacques created the quarterly series to bring together his contemporaries alongside the younger generation through an intimate one night only evening filled with music and dance at the NDI Center in Harlem.

Conceived and directed by NDI founder Jacques d'Amboise; Panel featuring choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights) and Jacqulyn Buglisi (Buglisi Dance Theatre). Moderated By Christopher d'Amboise; Performances by the Buglisi Dance Theatre and the children of National Dance Institute

WHERE: National Dance Institute Center for Learning & the Arts

217 West 147th Street New York, NY 10039

WHEN: Monday, May 13th

6:30pm Cocktail Reception | 7:00pm Performance

Tickets start at $150 and available for purchase here

NDI was founded in 1976 by New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d'Amboise, and leads the field of arts education with a model program that is replicated worldwide. Under the Artistic Direction of Ellen Weinstein, NDI uses dance and music to instill in students a love of the arts, a passion for learning, and a desire to strive for their personal best. At the root of NDI's methodology is the belief that the arts have a unique power to engage all children-regardless of background, ability or socio-economic status-and motivate them toward excellence. In addition to programming in New York City, NDI has 13 associate programs in the United States, and one in Shanghai, China. In 2011, NDI opened the doors to the National Dance Institute Center for Learning & the Arts in Harlem, allowing the organization to further its mission and expand its reach. Since its founding, NDI has impacted the lives of over two million children. No child pays a penny to participate in NDI's core programs thanks to the generosity of public and private donations.

For more information about NDI, visit www.nationaldance.org.





