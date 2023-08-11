Mustafa Erdogan Brings FIRE OF ANATOLIA To The United States

Turkish Choreographer set to present personally the new version of his hit spectacular show on tour in USA.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

Renowned Turkish choreographer and artistic director of the show "Fire of Anatolia," Mustafa Erdogan, arrives in the United States to showcase the updated spectacle at the end of October and the beginning of November. The show, which has graced stages across four continents, now features a new version that will be unveiled for the first time in the USA.

Mustafa Erdogan will personally lead the troupe: "The audience in the USA is both exceptionally discerning and emotionally responsive", commented Erdogan. The first version of the show premiered in 2001. Millions of viewers worldwide have applauded "Fire of Anatolia." The show has been declared the "fastest dance show in the world" and is recorded in the Guinness World Records.

"The work took more than 5 years to complete. It was not easy to build a narrative with numerous historical references. Simultaneously, we had to craft a contemporary spectacle that would appeal to multiple generations of viewers," the choreographer explained.

The performance now involves 250 dancers and actors from 7 countries. "Fire of Anatolia" promotes Turkish dance and musical culture. To achieve its impact on the audience, 8000 hours of rehearsal, 500 dance shoes, 12 meters of fabric for costumes, and a total of 2000 designer costumes, weighing a combined 2 and a half tons, were necessary. The electricity consumed for a single performance amounts to 150,000 watts.

"The spectacle is an attempt to merge tradition with the dynamics of the present in a more captivating manner, to find inspiration from the past, draw energy from rhythm, and popularize Turkish culture", Erdogan said.

In the end of October and beginning of November 2023 , this amazing show will grace Miami, Washington, New Jersey, Houston, Chicago, and Los Angeles to share with us the dance magic. But this tour is more than just a performance; it is an opportunity to commemorate and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of our Republic of Turkey. Тhis magnificent endeavor is being supported by the Turkish Consulate in USA and is a part of the official celebrations honoring the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey.

With every ticket sold for this spectacle, 10% will be donated to support affected by the earthquakes in Turkey.

Together, through the magic of dance, we can make a difference and showcase the power of our unified strength and compassion.

Tickets for the performances are already available for purchase at the homepage of "Fire of Anatolia."



