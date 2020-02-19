MorDance Announces 7th Season

MorDance, known for its commitment to creating new works that straddle the classical and contemporary ballet vernacular, presents Season Seven, April 3-4 at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. With three world premieres woven together by themes of humanity, an ensemble of eight, joined by composer Polina Nazaykinskaya, pianist Konstantin Soukhovetski and lighting designer Becky Hiesler, will push ballet to its limits with fast-paced bravura, intricate footwork, and scenic innovation. Due in part to the contributions by Nazaykinskaya and Soukhovetski, the April 3rdperformance will open with a proclamation from Governor Cuomo, naming the evening the first State-wide celebratory event to commemorate Russian American History Month in partnership with the Russian American Cultural Heritage Center, Inc.

Mirroring a layered, bright, and nuanced score by Terry C. Riley, In C utilizes narrow draping backdrops repositioned and layered throughout the premiere to represent the fifty-three overlapped musical phrases to personify pulse and breath. With a classical allegro vocabulary juxtaposed with pedestrian snapshots, this fast paced and mathematical premiere shines a light on the ensemble's virtuosic technique. Additionally, Encounters, a somber and ethereal work composed by Nazaykinskaya and performed by the captivating pianist Konstantin Soukhovetski, contrasts the divine and the earthly, exploring the effects of their meeting by those attuned to the energies of a higher power. In the true spirit of collaboration, Soukhovetski, who will play on stage in close proximity to the dancers, will execute port de bras and gestures in relation to the dancers while one hand continues to play the piano, calling the dancers to act and react to the movement. To close the evening, Humanismshines a light on the spoken words and music of civil rights activists spanning across the globe and throughout time. Contemporary in its movement language, the work highlights the voices and causes that both called for change and justice throughout history, while bringing to life a vision for the future generations.

"Since my husband and I got the news that we were expecting and about to bring a new life into the world, I've been seeing things through a different lens," explains Morgan McEwen, choreographer and Artistic Director of MorDance. "Now nearly five months pregnant, I have had to articulate my vision for the movements through words instead of physical demonstration this season, and it has added new weight to the way I communicate," she continues. "The value of a breath, the miracle of creation, and a better more just world I wish for my child to live in are all inspirations for our seventh season and have led my choreographic and collaborative process in a real way."

Season Seven will be performed April 3-4 at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter college, located at 695 Park Avenue on Manhattan's east side. Tickets are $25-$36 and available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34951/production/1025914 . All performances are at 8:00 p.m.

The playhouse is accessible by the 6 train to the 68th Street/Hunter College station or the F to the 63rd Street/Lexington Avenue station.





