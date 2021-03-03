MoBBallet's Upcoming Ballet IS Woman Symposium This Saturday

Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet (MoBBallet) announces the Ballet IS Woman Symposium which will look at the multidimensional roles that women are playing in the field of ballet from leadership to motherhood. The symposium will take place virtually Saturday, March 7, from 12-4:00 p.m. and will feature two panel discussions:

Women in Leadership: Executive Directors March 7th 12-1:30 p.m.-featuring female heads of artistic organizations such as Kathy Brown (New York City Ballet) and Kara Medoff Barnett (American Ballet Theater) who will discuss keeping the lights on and dancers paid, managing unions and the board of directors, and navigating urgent issues such as representation, diversity within a time of significant instability.

Women in Leadership: Artistic Directors March 7th, 1:45-3:15 p.m.-featuring female leaders-including Virginia Johnson (Dance Theatre of Harlem) and Wendy Whelan (New York City Ballet)-who have risen through the ranks as dancers and serve at the pinnacle of leadership for their organizations.

Registration for the symposium can be made here for $15 per session, a $25 bundle is available here for those who wish to attend both leadership panels. Additionally, a FREE town hall for female dancers who have become mothers will take place as part of the symposium from 2:30-4 p.m.; RSVP for the town hall is required and is available here.