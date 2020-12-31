Misty Copeland Makes Guest Appearance on BLUE'S CLUES & YOU!

Misty Copeland appears as a special guest on an upcoming episode of Blue's Clues & You!, People reports.

In the episode, titled "Blue's Big Dance Party," Blue and host Josh "find out Magenta's favorite dance and help Bunny Jo learn a new dance."

Copeland appears during the Mail segment, when Blue and Josh receive their daily email from Mailbox, and sing the "We Just Got an Email!" song.

The dancer appears via a video message.

"Hey, Josh and Blue! I'm going to show you my favorite dance move. It's a chaîné turn," she says, before demonstrating the move.

Watch the exclusive clip on People!

Misty Copeland made her Broadway debut in 2015 in ON THE TOWN. That same year she was named the the first female African-American principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre. Copeland served as a guest judge for three weeks on FOX's popular competition showSO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE alongside ON THE TOWN producer Nigel Lythgoe. In June 2015, Copeland took on the lead roles in both ABT's SWAN LAKE and ROMEO AND JULIET. Misty recently appeared in the family holiday film adaptation of the classic ballet The Nutcracker.