Metanoia Dance to Present MOMENTS at Alvin Ailey

Metanoia Dance will premiere its one-night-only show, MOMENTS, on Monday, February 13th, 2023, from 7-8pm at Alvin Ailey Studios. It will showcase eleven different numbers choreographed by Jenifer Dillow and two special guest artists, Woman in Motion and Broadway's Elosie Kropp.

Metanoia Dance is a New York City-based company founded by Jenifer Dillow in 2021. Metanoia (meh-ta-noy-ah) is Greek for "redirecting the tide", and it is Metanoia's mission to do this through movement. The company's values are community and service with a desire to bring freedom to dancers individually and the dance community at large.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.metanoiadance.com.