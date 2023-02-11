Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Metanoia Dance to Present MOMENTS at Alvin Ailey

MOMENTS will premiere on Monday, February 13th, 2023.

Feb. 11, 2023  

Metanoia Dance will premiere its one-night-only show, MOMENTS, on Monday, February 13th, 2023, from 7-8pm at Alvin Ailey Studios. It will showcase eleven different numbers choreographed by Jenifer Dillow and two special guest artists, Woman in Motion and Broadway's Elosie Kropp.

Metanoia Dance is a New York City-based company founded by Jenifer Dillow in 2021. Metanoia (meh-ta-noy-ah) is Greek for "redirecting the tide", and it is Metanoia's mission to do this through movement. The company's values are community and service with a desire to bring freedom to dancers individually and the dance community at large.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.metanoiadance.com.




MOCA Will Host J Chen Project's AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDSMOCA Will Host J Chen Project's AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDS
February 10, 2023

J CHEN PROJECT will present the world premiere of AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDS, directed and choreographed by Jessica Chen, March 30 - 31, 2023 at the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), located at 215 Centre Street in New York City.
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 2 Opportunities Now OpenStage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 2 Opportunities Now Open
February 9, 2023

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) is now accepting applications for its Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 2. The Professional Development Program provides opportunities for early-career directors and choreographers to observe and/or support experienced directors and choreographers during the production process.
Registration Underway For The Hungarian Ballet Grand PrixRegistration Underway For The Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix
February 9, 2023

Registration has started for this year's unique event of Hungarian dance life, the Hungarian Ballet Grand Prix in Veszprém. Ballet students aged 7-18 from all over the world are invited to the international competition which is of particular importance for nurturing future talent.
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Receives Hofstra University Dance ResidencyAmanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Receives Hofstra University Dance Residency
February 8, 2023

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre continues its 23rd annual performance season with a spring residency at Hofstra University Dance, from January through April 2023. The Company will set an excerpt of their recent premiere piece, Threads, on the University's dance students.
Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces School Of Dance Summer ProgramsBallet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces School Of Dance Summer Programs
February 8, 2023

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance announces its 2023 summer programs. Registration is now open for programs ranging from early childhood camps through pre-professional and professional dance training opportunities, as well as professional development for dance teachers.
