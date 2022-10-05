McNicol Ballet Collective Announce New Partnership With Hull New Theatre Alongside Plans For The Future

McNicol Ballet Collective has announced it will become the first Associate Company of Hull New Theatre. Led by Hull-born Artistic Director and choreographer Andrew McNicol, this new relationship will deepen the company's work in the area and commitment to providing high quality dance experiences for people across the region.

Andrew McNicol, Artistic Director of McNicol Ballet Collective said: "I am so proud of what we've achieved through McNicol Ballet Collective in such a short space of time, and I am thrilled to now enter this exciting new partnership with Hull New Theatre. Building a meaningful, long-term relationship with this iconic venue in Hull, the first stage I ever performed on as a child, means so much to me. It will not only give us a regular stage in the region on which to present our bold performances but will also give us the opportunity to increase our work with the local community and bring people together to experience the power of dance. All of us at McNicol Ballet Collective look forward to sharing further plans for the next season with you all soon."

Andrew announced the news on stage at Hull New Theatre following Unbound Dance Day, a day of dance masterclasses and workshops for young people led by the company dancers, artistic director and industry professionals. Alongside this McNicol Ballet Collective also announced plans for a new creation, choreographed by Andrew McNicol, that will tour next spring to Hull New Theatre and a prestigious stage in London's West End.

As Associate Company, McNicol Ballet Collective will continue to deliver its Unbound Dance Day activity across Andrew's hometown of Hull, increasing access to dance with workshops and masterclasses inspired by the company's bold and innovative repertoire. Plans for the next Unbound Dance Day will be announced shortly.

Alongside its new Associate Company status, McNicol Ballet Collective launches its Apprentice Dancer programme, giving talented graduates the opportunity to work as a professional dancer in a touring company. For its next season McNicol Ballet Collective welcomes recent graduate of English National Ballet School, Rin Ishikawa, to the company as its first Apprentice Dancer.

Artistic Director and choreographer Andrew McNicol founded McNicol Ballet Collective to unite artists from a range of disciplines and to create adventurous, new works for both the stage and screen. In 2021 the company's long-awaited debut programme, Awakenings, was performed to critical acclaim in London and Hull. This year the company performed as part of the prestigious Emerging Choreographers Competition at the historic Gare du Midi in Biarritz, France and on the Waterfront Stage, programmed by DanceEast, at this year's Latitude Festival. In the same year, the company premiered its dance film Firebird Reimagined, created with Poetry Film Productions, which has now been viewed over 17,000 times.

Andrew's long-term vision for the Collective is to create an enduring and distinct repertoire that will excite audiences, empower artists and push the art form forward. While providing high quality dance experiences for young people to engage with dance both in his hometown of Hull and beyond.