Martha Graham: When Dance Became Modern Announced For Next Month

The Martha Graham Dance Company continues its fall 2022 Studio Series with a special GrahamDeconstructed event celebrating the release of Martha Graham: When Dance Became Modern by cultural historian Neil Baldwin. The event will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 8-9, at 7pm, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, in Manhattan.

Selected by the book editors of The New York Times as one of "15 new memoirs and biographies to read this fall," Martha Graham: When Dance Became Modern (published by Alfred A. Knopf) has been praised by Publishers Weekly as "a mesmerizing portrait...Provocative and passionate as the dynamo herself, this richly detailed and insightful page-turner will delight dance aficionados."

Baldwin will join Martha Graham Dance Company Artistic Director Janet Eilber to discuss Graham's life, work, and enduring contributions to dance and art. Passages from the book will be read by the author and illustrated with dancing by members of the Company. There will be a wine reception following the event. Baldwin will sign copies of Martha Graham: When Dance Became Modern, available for sale at the event.

Tickets are $30 (general) / $20 (students). Those unable to attend in person can purchase tickets to a livestream for $25, with the option to watch for seven days after the event, or join the Company's digital membership for $20/month, which includes every Studio Series livestream and much more! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.marthagraham.org/studioseries/.