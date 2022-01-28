Mark DeGarmo Dance Continues 2022 Virtual Salon Performance Series

Mark DeGarmo Dance continues its transcultural transdisciplinary Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change to an international audience on Zoom with performances featuring global performing artists from New York, San Francisco and Berlin, Germany -- Kashia Kancey (Brooklyn, NY), Anabella Lenzu (Brooklyn, NY), Archanan & Sneha Patkar (San Francisco, CA), and Tsuki (Berlin, Germany) on Thursday, February 3rd at 7PM ET. Each performance is curated and includes audience response supported, encouraged, and facilitated by Dr. Mark DeGarmo.

Founded in 2010, MDD's Salon Performance Series for Social Change provides a curated opportunity to view, engage with, and demystify original dance and movement works-in-progress of selected guest artists. The 2020-21 season featured 263 artists/performers in 12 salons from 23 countries and 16 U.S. states held virtually on Zoom.

Mark DeGarmo Dance supports under-resourced and under-recognized dance and movement artists based in New York City, the U.S., and internationally. MDD's immediate pivot to live virtual programming since March 2020 has led the fields of dance, performing arts, education, and nonprofit organizations from the beginning of the pandemic. MDD's webinar on navigating live remote teaching with New York City public elementary schools and students for the National Dance Education Organization for 150 U.S. dance educators in June 2020 exemplifies its commitment to dance in all of its forms for all audiences locally, nationally, and internationally.

Dancer/performer, choreographer, writer, and researcher Mark DeGarmo curates the series and supports and facilitates audience response as part of each salon. DeGarmo guides discourse among the artists and audience members and encourages the public to actively participate in the development of original works-in-progress and understanding of dance as an accessible transcultural transdisciplinary art form and an essential part of humankind's cultural heritage.

https://markdegarmodance.org